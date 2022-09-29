The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole Sept. 21 to Sept. 27, 2022:
• Jaden Akevion Allison, 20, Oakvale Drive, Douglasville; probation violation.
• Walter Albert Beaumont, 35, Harbor Ridge Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, failure to yield, hit and run, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance, suspended/revoked or canceled registration, vehicle to drive on right side of roadway, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Carl Belcher, 44, Crooked Creek Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Christopher Kyle Bell, 29, Cherry Court, Douglasville; probation violation.
• Lisa Marie Byrd, 43, Ridge Way, Mansfield; probation violation.
• Tommy Lee Craft Jr., 34, West Pinecrest Drive, Clayton; probation violation.
• Alex Devon Crumbley Sr., 58, Panola Lake Circle, Lithonia; probation violation.
• David Humberto-Reyes Dominguez, 32, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Curnelious Lamar Dorsey, 29, Hillside Oak Lane, Covington; simple battery.
• Robert Hill Elliott, 27, Indian Lake Drive, Morrow; probation violation.
• Diamante Estell, 18, Lakeside Court, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Teddy Wayne Everett, 37, Sidney Lanier Drive, Covington; simple battery.
• Clarence Carthel Flowers, 28, homeless; failure to register as a sex offender, probation violation.
• Jamarvis Lee Franklin, 31, Rainbow Drive, Decatur; probation violation.
• Johnny Bernard Gibson, 41, Tanglewood Lane, Monroe; probation violation.
• Joshua Kianna Hamilton, 25, Wildcat Creek Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Charlene Alexandria Hannah, 37, Treehouse Parkway, Norcross; identity theft fraud - seven counts, theft by deception.
• Andrew Allen Hendry, 25, Rockbridge Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Derek Jeff Hopkins, 27, Argyll Way, Covington; battery.
• Shannon Renee Horne, 41, Spring Road, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
• Kenneth Wesley Hughes, 47, Rose Garden Lane, Loganville; probation violation.
• Everette Jerome Jackson, 31, Pebble Brook Court, Covington; criminal trespass, violation of family violence order.
• Jacob Leon Jones, 41, Apalachee Road, Madison; probation violation.
• Yusuf King, 48, 20th Street North, Birmingham, Ala.; probation violation.
• Troy Michael Lackey, 47, Helen Road, Covington; crossing state/county guardlines with weapons/intoxicants/drugs without consent, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine.
• Jo’Mari Nathan McRay, 20, Christopher Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Asia Chanel Melvin, 23, Navajo Trail, Covington; probation violation.
• Cameron Quintrell Nolley, 21, Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins; probation violation.
• Robert Lee Rodriguez, 33, Gaines Road, Athens; theft by shoplifting.
• Candace Irene Shull, 33, Cranbrook Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Brian Bernard Smallwood, 21, Culpepper Street, Thomasville; battery, cruelty to children.
• Derrick Canard Stephens, 46, Lunsford Drive, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Vincent Stephenson, 54, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; criminal trespass, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine.
• Michael Eugene Teegarden, 59, Oglesby Bridge Road, Conyers; driving without a valid license, stop signs and yield signs, possession of methamphetamine.
• Laura Denise Terry, 48, Oxford; probation violation.
• Jean Marie Tucker, 55, homeless; maintaining a disorderly house.
• Cedarrius Rashard Williams, 29, Griffin Mountain Trail, Conyers; probation violation.
• Romeo Deshawn Winston, 32, Holly Berry Terrace, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Aaron Dennard Bembery, 29, Lakeside Circle, Covington; failure to appear.
• Miller Maurice Bullard, 65, Capes Drive, Covington; battery.
• Kenneth Gerard Carter, 35, Old Salem Road, Conyers; DUI - alcohol.
• Ana Karen-Osorno Cervantes, 32, Misty Lane, Covington; affixing tint to windows or windshields, driving without a valid license.
• Christian Riley Cooper, 19, North Cherokee Road, Social Circle; statutory rape.
• Walker Lee Cowart, 20, South River Drive, Jackson; following too closely, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, passing on solid yellow line, possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding.
• Brandy Latasha Curgil, 32, Nixon Circle, Covington; simple battery.
• Joyce Patrica Daley-Smith, 65, Chesapeake Chase, Covington; failure to appear.
• Shelbi Nicole Few, 26, Elm Street, Porterdale; maintaining a disorderly house.
• Sandra Ruiz Flores, 30, Holmes Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Kiomi De Jesus Ford, 31, Stone Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Lashon Maria Johnson, 47, Gallitin Drive, Covington; battery.
• Taryn Luree Johnson, 34, Newton Ridge Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Manquel Dionte Kimble, 36, Walker Road, Stone Mountain; deposit account fraud.
• Jeffrey Keith Kuykendall, 62, Hidden Pines Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container.
• Maurice Lorenzo Lawson, 27, Garden Wood Drive, College Park; disorderly conduct.
• Ryneka Kiara Lucas, 20, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Nicholas Ryan Martin, 27, Elm Street, Porterdale; maintaining a disorderly house.
• Erick Antonio Martinez-Rajo, 20, Bridgewood Drive, Conyers; driving without a valid license.
• Anna Elizabeth Mobley, 39, Timberlake Drive, Newborn; battery, cruelty to children.
• Logan Drake Von-Wolfgang Price, 52, Berkshire Pass, Covington; aggravated assault, aggravated battery, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts.
• Anthony John Rodriguez, 55, Jackson Highway, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Maiya Nicole Solomon, 22, Glynnshire Court, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Cedric Darnell Spears, 49, Fox Glove Drive, Covington; battery, terroristic threats and acts.
• Shadia Luvetta Wilson, 21, Splitpine Court, Atlanta; theft by shoplifting.
Recommended for you
Hurricane Ian barreled through Florida leaving behind a path of destruction in its wake. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.