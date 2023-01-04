The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Dec. 28 - Jan. 4, 2023:
• Tsalane Molili Bell, 42, Rockmont Court, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Donnell Chavez Carter, 42, River Road, Jonesboro; probation violation.
• Vincent Kyle Dudley, 31, Old Concord Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Brandon Montel Flournoy, 31, Telfair State Prison; probation violation.
• Bobby Eugene Hayes, 62, Hillside Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Bobby Monroe Herron, 45, Hannah Street, Covington; probation/parole violation.
• Randy Nelson Hogan, 56, Emily Trace, Covington; criminal damage to property.
• Leon Hunter, 63, Green Acres, Covington; false report of a crime.
• Darren James Kippes, 57, Deer Run Circle, Newborn; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol less safe, improper lane usage, U-turns.
• Michael Earl Long Jr., 37, Whittle Pond Road, Williston, S.C.; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Lamario Andrez Love, 31, Cornish Trace, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Demetrius Donta Manuel, 39, Lakes Parkway, Lawrenceville; probation violation.
• Anthony Lopez Milner, 20, Thomas Road, Jonesboro; failure to appear.
• Dominique Nash, 28, Shepherds Crossing, Oxford; failure to appear.
• Kobe Deon Norman, 21, Arnhem Court, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Demorris Leangleo Reed, 29, Beaverdam Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Mark Joseph Reid, 28, Voigtland Drive, Windsor, S.C.; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Jonathan David Richter, 36, Thomaston Road, Macon; probation violation.
• Jessica Lynn Seabrooke, 36, Woodlands Village Court, Columbia, S.C.; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Coty Allen Smith, 35, Dale Drive, Port Richey, Fla.; probation violation.
• Luther James Smith, 64, Pine Needle Drive, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Glenn Winston Suddler, 67, Lakeside Trail, Covington; battery.
• Grady Taylor, 40, South Elder Street, Sandersville; probation violation.
• Shea Laron Thomas, 38, Fairview Chase, Covington; battery.
• Jvon Tyshun Townsend, 22, County Road 245, Greenwood, Miss.; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Jamal Alfonsa Williams, 25, Pittston Farm Road, Lithonia; criminal damage to property.
• Canute Altiman Ashmead, 42, Summit Place Drive, Atlanta; conspiracy to commit a felony, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identity information concerning a person.
• Brian Christopher Black, 28, Havenwood Way, Conyers; DUI - alcohol.
• Jerry Wayne Bunnell, 45, Monroe Jersey Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no seat belts, speeding.
• Julien Demond Butler, 40, Pleasant Hill Road, Atlanta; DUI - drugs, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• De’Zhia Briunna Cobb, 26, Lackey Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate/expired plate, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jpedro Crespo-Rangel, 59, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; driving without a valid license.
• Christopher Lee Davis, 28, Hudson Drive, Cumming; theft by shoplifting.
• April Shanease Deloney, 44, Warriors Path, Decatur; criminal damage to property.
• Spurgeon Lamonte Gaither Jr., 22, Poplar Hill Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, no seat belts.
• Jonathan Sebastian Garcia, 21, Jasper Street, Monticello; criminal trespass.
• Malik Devonte Gordon, 23, Breckonridge Drive, Covington; battery, simple assault.
• Nathan Cody Griffin, 17, Russell Drive, Covington; fleeing or attempting to edlue a police officer, instruction permits and temporary licenses, speeding.
• Shevari Renard Heard-Russell, 35, Myrtle Grove, Covington; DUI - alcohol (breath and blood refusal), DUI - alcohol less safe, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, improper lane usage, littering, no driver’s license on person.
• Sergio Sanchez Hernandez, 48, Cedar Ridge Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license, failure to stop at yield sign.
• Brandon James Hughes, 25, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers; display of license plates, driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate/expired plate.
• Darnell Tramaine Johnson, 35, Glay Court, Covington; battery.
• Tanaysia Angela Mason, 27, Macadamia Court, Covington; battery.
• Jamal Devante McClain, 27, Clanton Terrace, Decatur; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• David Hiram Morales-Ortiz, 28, Central Avenue, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no tag lights.
• Kristie Annalee Nelson-Thames, 26, Kirkland Road, Covington; battery.
• Cassie Lee Nix, 31, Bent Pine Court, Covington; false report of a crime.
• Jayesh Bhelchandia Patel, 51, Spring Street, Newborn; driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol less safe, no seat belts.
• Cathelene Williams Perry, 75, Channing Cope Road, Covington; magistrate bench warrant animal control violation.
• Delishious Jakita Perry, 35, Mill Chase, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, registrationand license requirements.
• Tahir Asani Rowe, 20, Country Woods Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, no proof of insurance, speeding.
• Maria Guadalupe Sanchez Ortuno, 19, Roswell Road, Atlanta; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Tyrell Tee, 45, Prune Lane, Locust Grove; DUI - alcohol, improper stopping on highway, open container.
• Herbert Charles Walker, 22, Birch Road, Covington; driving without headlights in the dark, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol.
• Orrin Caleb Watson, 31, Shady Grove Church Road, Shady Dale; reckless driving.
