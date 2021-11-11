The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Shane Calais Akin, 32, Morgan County Jail; probation violation.
• Cynthia Ann Bell, 38, Liberty Church Road, Monticello; probation violation.
• Donna Marie Blackstock, 51, North Sharron Church Road, Loganville; incarceration order.
• Walter Laven Carter, 64, Morrow Drive, Social Circle; child molestation - two counts.
• Brittany Renay Dee, 34, Hilton Way, Canton; theft by shoplifting.
• Dwight David Ford, 212, Sableshine Way, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Marian Roxanne Hadaway, 37, Campbell Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Bobby Monroe Herron, 44, Hannah Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Travis Lee Johnson, 37, Lovers Lane Road, Covington; criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, stalking, terroristic threats and acts.
• Korey Nicholas Mauldin, 38, homeless; probation violation.
• Cameran D. McMillian, 20, Athens Highway, Jefferson; acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of vehicle, disobeying traffic control device, failure to use correct signal, failure to stop at stotp sign, failure to yield when entering highway (two counts), false ID document, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate, passing on double yellow line, passing without sufficient clearance, possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving, speeding, too fast for conditions, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway.
• Jason Dean Meadors, 34, Riverchase Circle, Conyers; carrying a concealed weapon, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
• Daniel Kenneteh Pittman, 32, homeless; probation violation.
• Julie Jasmin Portillo, 17, Railside Drive, Covington; affray, carring a weapon in school safety zone.
• Christian Blade Reid, 24, Salem Kirk Drive, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Andrew Scott Rodgers, 39, Liberty Church Road, Monticello; failure to appear.
• Kenyatta Leshawn Smith, 32, Chesterfield Court, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Nygel Jahquan Isaiah St. Jean, 17, Deep Spring Way, Covington; aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit crime, possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18, reckless conduct, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway.
• Sonya Jean Suter, 42, Heatherston Hollow, Covington; disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, simple battery, theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
• Dykeem Lynn Watson, 29, Mount Moriah Road, Auburn; failure to appear.
• Kerry Marie Wright, 40, Cashew Court, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession fo a Schedule II controlled substance - three counts, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Tyshawn James Bassett, 23, Granade Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Brianna Maree Black, 28, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container.
• Germaine L. Burnett, 50, Scout Road, Covington; violation of family violence order.
• Frank Cartright, 59, Larkspur Trail, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Michael Albert Croak, 74, Oak Drive, Eustis, Fla.; homicide by vehicle, improper lane usage.
• Thomas Wayne Crooms Jr., 50, Parr Farm Road, Covington; theft by taking.
• Den-Roy Suhroy Davis II, 37, Prospect Street, East Orange, N.J.; open container, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
• Johntavious Quantez Gaither, 29, Highway 213, Newborn; abandonment of dependent child - two counts.
• Kierra Lashawn Hall, 26, Stoney Point Terrace, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Bria Kathryn Ham, 17, Vireo Place, Covington; affray.
• Asia Breanna Hyman, 21, Sterling Lane, Covington; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana with intent; reckless conduct.
• Arbie Arjarvis McKibben, 36, Sims Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Grace Ann Nelson, 60, Barrington Drive, Jonesboro; criminal trespass.
• Master Bernard Perry, 26, Green Acres Drive, Covington; failure to stop at stop sign, operation of vehicle without current plate, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Amy Christine Slaton, 33, The Falls Boulevard, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• James Zachery Williams, 41, Spillers Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance.
• Kelby Jamire Williams, 20, Jefferies Road, Shady Dale; failure to appear.
