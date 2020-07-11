The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Darrell Keith Boyd, 41, Oak View Drive, Covington, aggravated assault on an officer of the court - two counts; pointing or aiming a pistol at an officer - two counts; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime - two counts; willful obstruction of an officer - two counts.
• Michael Angelo Burney, 54, Parkland Way, Decatur, aggravated stalking - two counts.
• Tyler Jordan Copeland, 19, Ann Court, Covington, entering an auto to commit theft or felony - two counts, loitering or prowling - two counts.
• Jan Daniel Dady, 36, Ga. Highway 142, Covington, battery - FV, cruelty to children - third degree.
• Dante Juwaun Felder, 32, Sagebrush Trail, Covington, child molestation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor - M, probation violation.
• Anthony Patrick Galvin, 27, West 25th, Erie, Pa., loitering or prowling, public drunkenness, theft by receiving stolen property -M.
• Raymond Earl Jackson, 59, Kirkland Road, Covington, probation violation.
• Mickey Glenn Lowe Jr., 35, Shoals Creek Road, Covington, DUI- alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - M, improper lane usage, no seat belt, reckless driving, vehicle to stay on right side of roadway, speeding.
• Trevor Caine Parks, 24, Heritage Way, Covington, simple battery - FV, probation violation.
• Justin Raphael Spurley, 31, Margaret Place SW, Atlanta, driving while license suspended or revoked - M, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer - F, improper passing, reckless driving, speeding.
Aleshia Roxanne Wyatt, 38, homeless, battery - FV, criminal trespass - FV.
• Ashley Nichole Anglin, 35, Hazel Street, Porterdale, driving while license suspended or revoked - M, operation of vehicle without current plate, possession of methamphetamine.
• Brianna Kyira Strong, 23, Lumby Lane, Covington, criminal damage to property - second degree, simple assault, terroristic threats or acts - M.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.