The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Susan Marie Bailey, 42, Barnes Mountain Road, Mansfield, loitering or prowling, public indecency.
• Devontae Bernard Barnes, 20, Oak Valley Drive, Oxford; aggravated assault, criminal trespass.
• Tylus Rodriquez Brown, 37, Sycamore Drive, Athens; probation violation.
• Wyman Lee Buff, 40, Cook Road, Oxford; failure to appear.
• Jaquatia Lucinda Butts, 23, Little River Trail, Eatonton; probation violation.
• Clayton Allen Christian, 36, Oconee Circle, Eatonton; drugs not in original conotainer, DUI - alcohol; improper lane usage; purchase, possession or control of any controlled substance.
• Jennifer Annette Clark, 39, Helen Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear on animal ordinance violation, no proof of insurance,
• Jeremy Allen Craton, 31, David Road, Hampton; probation violation.
• Brian Kesler Curtis, 42, Tripple Hill Drive, Macon, probation violation.
• Kyle Thomas Daniel, 23, Ga. Highway 31, Covington; probation violation.
• Chad Lee Davis, 35, McGiboney Road, Covington; theft by taking, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
• William Carl English III, 35, Lloyd Road, Newborn; criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Marjorie Jeanette Foushi, 44, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; probation violation.
• Justin Blake Hall, 33, Veal Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Vanessa Michelle Harp, 32, Institute Street, Conyers; criminal trespass, theft by taking.
• Heather Nicole Hightower, 48, Oak Hill Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Troy Blake Howard, 35, Sugar Hill Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Kenneth Cole Jackson, 29, Cornish Trace Drive, Covington; expiration and renewal licenses, failure to appear, passing on shoulder of road.
• Jiicobi D’Vionn Jeter, 21, Church Street, Riverdale, probation violation.
• James Edward Jordan Jr., 48, Gum Creek Road, Oxford; failure to appear.
• Kevin Patrick McMonagle, 20, U.S. Highway 278, Social Circle; probation violation.
• Oscar McMullen, 28, Calgory Glen, Austell, failure to appear.
• Jonathan Wayne Morse, 27, Stetson Drive, Gibsonville, N.C.; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Jalen Jah’Mere Nealy, 26, Fox Chase Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Kelando Lamont Potter, 27, Salem Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Kierra Marchaye Roberts, 29, Mountain Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Lauren Renea Slaughter, 27, Helen Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Stanley O’neal Smith, 56, Puckett Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Justin Reginald Tatum, 30, Nixon Circle, Covington, aggravated child molestation.
• Caleb Justin Waggle, 29, Stewart Church Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Joyclyn Loyota Weaver, 31, Plum Orchard, Covington; battery.
• Maurice Leon Wiggins, 32, Spring Lake Circle, Morrow; failure to appear.
• Jerry Matthew Wooddell, 43, Eleanor Drive, Covington; unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway.
• Isaac Alexander Yates, 31, Mill Street, Covington; theft by deception.
• Robert Caleb Allen, 34, Meadow Drive, Newborn; criminal trespass.
• Axel Isai Arriola-Lima, 23, Cannon Drive, Social Circle; driving without a valid license.
• Charles O’neal Brown, 57, Geiger Street, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Andre Shakir Bruce, 41, Homeless; probation violation.
• Norman Eugene Bryant, 59, Bryant Road, Oxford; battery.
• Frank Willie James Brant IV, 30, Tara Way, Covington; aggravated battery, battery.
• Carmel Joshua Butler, 19, Glengarry Chase, Covington; driving without a valid license, no motorcycle helmet, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Jesus Perez Chacon, 27, Persimmon Place Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license, no seatbelts, u-turns.
• Oceanus Saendret Collins, 27, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; criminal trespass, harassing phone calls.
• Anthony Guerra Cruz, 19, Berkshire Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Sharon Ann Dills, 55, Gardina Road, Sparta; theft by shoplifting.
• Christina A. Flores, 38, Silverlake Drive, Norcross; driving without a valid license, ho headlights.
• Krystopher Arlyn Hendrix, 41, South Lakes Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, further limitations on driving left of center of road, no drivers license on person.
• Walter Aldofo Hodgson, 25, Briarwood Road, Atlanta; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Kayla Marie Hogan, 23, Wildwood Way, Monroe; theft by shoplifting.
• Rimon Jiwani, 18, Mimosa Circle, Tucker; driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely.
• Travis Denorman Jones, 33, Tew Lane, Covington; DUI - alcohol less safe, improper lane usage, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway.
• Keith Knight Jr., 23, Waterford Club Drive, Lithia Springs; theft by taking.
• Latora Tamekka Maeberry, 44, Mills Cove Drive, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Rogelio Crisostomo Martinez, 55, Henderson Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Marcus O’neal Russ, 41, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; contempt of court.
• Nathan Watson Siegel, 42, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; battery.
• Ayanna Amaya Smith-Kelly, 18, Windcrest Keep, Covington; disorderly conduct, trans. of controlled substance marijuana on school grounds, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• David Lee Wright, 28, homeless, loitering or prowling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.