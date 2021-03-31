The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Philip Andrew Banks Jr., 32, Park Place Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Gabriel Chanunda Bell Jr., 19, Allen Drive, Covington; two counts aggravated assault.
• Michael Scott Buckley, 37, Neely Hammonds Road, Covington; battery - FV, M, two counts.
• Stephanie Epps Bush, 46, Knight Street, Monroe; battery - FV, M, two counts; probation violation.
• Ethan Ulrich Camp, 18, Northwood Springs Drive, Oxford, interference with government property - F, theft by receiving stolen property - F, theft by taking - F.
• Trevor Kervell Finch, 38, Old Washington Road, Thomson; driving while license suspended or revoked - M, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Anthony Morris George, 54, homeless; stalking - M.
• Michael Jamal Lackey, 24, Tolani Farm Road, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
• Richard Alan Lawleses, 49, Cross Creek Drive, Covington; criminal damage to property - first degree, criminal trespass.
• Jonathan Dale Long, 38, Briar Wood Road, Winder, probation violation.
• Michael Allen Martin, 27, Hawks Trail, Newborn; aggravated stalking, battery against a female who is pregnant, possession of methamphetamine, battery - FV, M.
• Christian Diaz Martinez, 25, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; simple battery - FV.
• Devon Anthony Mastin, 37, Dove Point Circle, Covington; criminal trespass, failure to appear, probation violation.
• James McClenon Nail Jr., 29, Hickory Street, Social Circle; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender - five counts.
• Brandon Lee Price, 34, Piper Road, Covington; cruelty to children - F, reckless conduct.
• Kendra Aljoyland Sanders-Lawson, 20, Covington Highway, Decatur; aggravated stalking, harassing phone calls.
• Joshua Gabriel Southers, 38, Ga. Highway 162, Covington; battery - FV, M; cruelty to children - third degree.
• Douglas Daniel Turner, 60, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; battery - FV, M; criminal trespass- FV; cruelty to children - third degree; terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Taneka Charfayea Wiggins, 42, Comstock Court, Covington; battery - FV, M; cruelty to children - third degree.
• Christian M. Yadullah, 33, Mary Jane Lane, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Mario Lanze Arnold, 59, Edenberry Way, Lithonia; DUI - alcohol; following too closely; hit and run.
• Crystal Lea Blaney, 35, Hancock Bridge Road, Winder; criminal trespass, simple battery.
• Terra Montine Bradford, 43, County Road 213, Mansfield; financial transaction card fraud.
• Angela Marie Clayton, 53, Colony Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Tameria Jonecia Me’Shay Delamar, 22, Washington Street, Covington; license to be carrried and exhibited on demand, standards for brake lights and signal devices, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• William Antoine Holland, 35, McGiboney Place, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Walter Joseph James, 67, West Hightowr Trail, Social Circle; driver to use due care; DUI - alcohol; open container.
• Ronald Sadat Law, 21, Desong Drive, Lithonia; terrorist threats and acts - M.
• Kevin Lewis Lester, 40, Lakeview Drive, Covington; disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Kyle Semaj Miller, 22, Turner Street, Covington; public indecency - M.
• Jacob Cody Whatley, 26, Aiken Court, Covington; battery - FV, M; DUI - alcohol.
• Jesse James White, 40, Hancock Road, Social Circle; expired drivers license, improper lane usage, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended canceled or revoked registration; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine.
• Terence Lorenzo White, 32, Fairview Street, Greensboro; driving while license suspended or revoked - M, DUI - alcohol.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.