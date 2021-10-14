The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Robert Jordan Boggs, 31, Cannon Court, Oxford; probation violation.
• David Joseph Bowman, 56, Woodview Road, Smyrna; failure to appear.
• Douglas Shane Carlile, 32, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; probation violation.
• Dexter Donnell Cherry Jr., 33, Freeman Drive, Covington; theft by deception, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Curtis Cornelius Clark, 56, Falls Boulevard, Covington; probation violation.
• Jerry Allen Craton Jr., 50, Boar Tusk Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Nickolas Sharif Felder, 40, Chicory Lane, Covington; child molestation, sexual battery.
• Joseph Dwayne Gier, 33, El Car Way, Conyers; probation violation.
• Chance Lane Henderson, 33 Franklin Way, Covington; battery, cruelty to children - three counts.
• Cory Merthine Hughes, 48, Elizabeth Street, Covington; criminal trespass, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• James William Jenkins, 38, homeless; probation violation, failure to register as sex offender.
• Deangelo Martez Kilpatrick, 30, Hidden Branches Way, Covington; failure to appear, leaving the scene of an accident, too fast for conditions.
• Cassius Alexander Lampley, 29, Flowers Drive, Covington; criminal trespass, discharge of firearm on Sunday, reckless conduct, use of firearm by convicted felon during commission of a crime, parole violation.
• Mary Elizabeth Martin, 24, homeless, Loganville; probation violation.
• Daquonaris Mauquez Mathis, 27, Cameron Alexander, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Matthew Blake McCurdy, 26, Taylor Road, Covington; burglary, theft by receiving stolen property.
• William Tyler Nanney, 34, Oregano Court, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Marisa Harden Nunn, 43, Centennial Road, Rutledge; entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony, financial transactiton card fraud.
• Diann Patricia Parris, 48, Homeless, Covington; probation violation.
• Henry Jackson Rountree, 28, Sewell Church Road, Mansfield; entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony, financial transaction card fraud.
• Dakota Enrique Rouse, 19, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; aggravated battery, battery, battery - family violence.
• Terrance Tamario Smith, 37, Welch Street, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Matthew Seth Spears, 42, East Belle Isle, Sandy Springs; probation violation.
• Sequard Harrison Stearns, 59, Friar Tuck Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Scottie Eugene Sterling, 27, Conley Road, Conley; probation violation.
• Shedrick Lavon Vason Jr., 19, Oxford Road, Oxford; aggravated assault - five counts, battery, criminal trespass, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
• Damien Allen Wells, 34, Plum Orchard Road, Covington; failure to register as a sex offender or comply with requirements.
• Charles Edward Carr, 76, County Line Road, Mansfield; public indecency - two counts.
• Hunter Benjamin Cook, 18, Dylans Court, Covington; statutory rape.
• Emmanuel Josiah Hurley, 24, Metropolitan Avenue, Atlanta; criminal trespass, simple battery, simple battery - family violence.
• Helen Lorraine Keener, 39, Chimney Court, Covington; failure to appear.
• Vickie Marie Ledbetter, 61, Hightower Trail, Oxford; theft by shoplifting.
• Mary Leigh Martin, 60, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Alexa Lashaye McFarland, 20, Harvick Circle, Stockbridge; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Karyem Dushon Miller Jr., 24, Kay Terrace, Conyers; giving false name, address or birthdate tot law enforcement, improper lane usage, license to be carried and exhibited upon demand.
• Jason Alexander Riley, 38, Kirkland Road, Covington; battery, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
• Nicholas Devon Rogers, 38, Southgate Trail, Conyers; abandonment of dependent child - two counts.
• Shameka Nicole Smith, 42, Stone Street, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
