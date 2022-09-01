The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2022:
• Dennis Boles Jr., 25, Greenfield Circle, Covington; criminal trespass, simple battery.
• Demond Geunta Bradley, 41, Ravenwood Court, Albany; probation violation.
• DeShawna Shanall’e Cole, 30, Mote Road, Covington; affray.
• Michael C. Corres, 43, Collier Street, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Casie Jean Croft, 22, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; probation violation.
• Jeffery Wayne Dale, 51, Meadowview Terrace, Oxford; probation violation.
• Michael David Dale, 53, Meadowview Terrace, Oxford; probation violation.
• Jose Vincente Garcia Lopez, 58, 11th Place, Ocala, Fla.; theft by taking.
• Anthony Morris George, 56, homeless, Covington; probation violation.
• Curtis Lee Goss Jr., 38, Butler Bridge Circle, Covington; criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Kevin Ray Greenway, 38, Salem Road, Covington; criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, simple battery - two counts.
• Lauren Nicole Gregg, 40, Rosie Lane, Covington; simple battery.
• Terrence Wayne Groh, 31, Wellington Drive, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Michael Blake Hall, 32, Newton Factory Bridge, Covington; forgery.
• Lynnette Simpson Kuhl, 43, Womack, East Point; battery, criminal trespass.
• Timothy James Lamonte, 35, homeless, Covington; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Amber Nicole Lynch, 33, Chester Circle West, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Calvin Jerrod Minor, 28, Buford Drive, Buford; contempt of court.
• Tyler Jacob Morgan, 35, Jasmine Drive, Douglas; theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Michael Ryan Myers, 50, Callaway Road, Union Point; probation violation.
• Marshall Lydell Northington, 45, Gadwall Lane, Stockbridge; probation violation.
• William Charles Seybold, 45, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Travis Austin Shumake, 24, Sears Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Lori Ann Snyder, 52, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Timmy Lee Strange Jr., 38, Ponderosa Drive, Covington; expiration and renewal of licenses, no proof of insurance, possession of methamphetamine.
• Andreas Benjamin Strickland, 52, West Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Jamie Lee Thomas, 47, Bennett Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Ashley Kristen Walton, 30, Estes Road, Mansfield; probation violation.
• Charles Cory Williams, 35, Conyers Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, no tail lights, suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
• Fahad Mohammad Alowais, 27, Appleby Drive, Athens; forgery, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Zara N. Boland, 30, Whitehead Drive, Covington; simple battery.
• Christopher Edward Butler, 40, Rebon Maddox Road, Jackson; driving to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile phone, DUI - alcohol less safe.
• Xavier Antonio Canady, 24, Creek Way, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Roy Harvey Colleton, 69, Leverett Circle, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Jaijuan Benjermin Coran, 19, Providence Parkway, Covington; defective equipment, driving without a valid license, failure to yield when entering highway, hit and run, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate/expired plate, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal.
• Juan Alejandro Fuentes, 26, Edgefield Lane, Covington; driving without license, speeding.
• Victor Antonio Gonzalez Ortiz, 34, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; simple assault, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway.
• Walter Clifford Jackson, 73, Geiger Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Anthony Lorenzo Lee, 20, N. Links Drive, Covington; certificate of registration, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Kimberly Carroll McDonald, 57, Salem Glen Way, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Ashlee Jordan Minter, 30, Ram Drive, Covington; financial transaction card fraud, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Reeja Chante Mitchell, 36, Smithson Cove, Lithonia; criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Merderdes Marie Reaves, 34, Silvey Drive, Covington; criminal damage.
• Aric Lanier Reed, 52, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Shaquanda Kamijah Samuels, 39, Blue Heron Way, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Jamel Allen Small, 39, Will Lee Road, College Park; abandonment of dependent child - four counts.
• Demetrius Daa Quan Sorrells, 30, Covington Bypass Road, Covington; driving without valid license, DUI - alcohol less safe, open container.
• Vincent Stephenson, 54, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Zachary Allen Vaught, 36, Leafstone Drive, Covington; vandalism to place of worship.
• John Barry Williams, 68, Anderson Avenue, Covington; criminal trespass.
Recommended for you
Labor Day weekend is just a day away. Start planning your weekend now with our Get Out There event guide. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.