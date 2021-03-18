The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• James Quintette Blocker Jr., 25, Covington; aggravated assault, armed robbery criminal attempt, pointing or aiming a gun at another, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felony, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
• Gregory Dean Cade, 59, Deerfield Chase, Conyers; theft by taking - F.
• William Carl English III, 34, Loyd Road, Newborn; criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Shaquille Meleek Evans, 26, Wisteria Boulevard, Covington; harassing phone calls, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, terroristic threats and acts - F, theft by receiving stolen property- F.
• Johnny Wells Fontenot, 43, homeless, probation violation.
• Tarvaris O’Neal Heard, 36, Pebble Drive, Covington, probation violation.
• Tamara Louise Kyles, 51, Oak Hill Circle, Covington; aggravated assault.
• D’Andre Cortez Mason, 30, Julia Ann Lane, Covington; criminal damage to property.
• Christina Maria Morales, 39, College Ave., Athens; failure to appear.
• Jonathan Crawford Phillips, 25, Greenfield Way, Covington; ankle monitor violation.
• Brittani Alize Reed, 21, Clubhouse Circle, Decatur; theft by taking - F.
• George Henry Roe Jr., 66, homeless; possession of drug-related objects, failure to appear, probation violation, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Paul Fincher Sellars, 55, homeless; failure to register as sex offender, probation violation.
• Anthony Tony Sharpe, 50, Flat Rock Road, Oxford; battery, cruelty to children, terroristic threats and acts.
• Austin James Stapp, 23, Roseberry Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Trenton Charles Thompson, 24, N. Sterling Lakes Drive, Covington; aggravated battery - FV, battery.
• Montel Charles Wallace, 31, Brunswick Court, Covington; failure to register as sex offender, probation violation.
• Michael Anthony Wilderness, 35, Marshall Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jacarius Girell Wise, 20, Harville Road, Covington; forgery, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Crystal Bowden, 33, Plum Orchard Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, reckless conduct.
• Rebecca Angela Daniel, 43, Stacia Drive, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Marlon Damion Green, 45, Hinton Chase Parkway, Covington, simple battery - FV.
• Melice Desiree Mikinka, 38, S. Greenfield Circle, Covington; false statements or writings, fraud in obtaining public assistance.
• Electa Janee Miller, 25, Britley Terrace, Atlanta; DUI - alcohol.
• Donovan Derelle Pittman, 27, Avery Street, Covington; battery - FV, M, interfering with a 911 call.
• Jonathan Edward Powell, 33, Greenleaf Road, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, DUI - alcohol less safe, failure to dim bright lights.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.