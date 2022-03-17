The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Ryan Briggs, 29, Nixon Circle, Covington; criminal trespass, simple battery.
• Donyial Joyce Campbell, 35, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; probation violation.
• Bryant Orlando Chambers, 25, Park Gate Place, Stone Mountain; failure to appear.
• Jazzmyn Monet Edwards, 24, Seven Oak Lane, East Point; deposit account fraud.
• Gerald Lamar Evans, 23, Fairway Trail, Covington; bond revoked.
• Douglas Cole Hammond, 40, Ga. Highway 162, Covington; theft by taking, burglary.
• Deandra Rena Hampton, 33, Heritage Oakes Drive, Stone Mountain; probation violation.
• Terrance Montez Hardeman, 40, Hightower Trail, Social Circle; driving while license suspended or revoked, use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Judi Gail Hays, 36, Elizabeth Street, Covington, probation violation.
• Demitrius LaQuinn Howard, 37, Highgrove Drive, Covington; aggravated assault - three counts, child support arrest order, cruelty to children, probation violation, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
• Doreen Michelle James, 56, Heaton Hills Drive, Covington; 214 counts of financial transaction card fraud, forgery, willfully failing to report abuse of disabled adult or elder person.
• Christian Diaz Martinez, 26, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Benjamin Moore, 31, Spring Street, Atlanta; aggravated assault, battery.
• Jahlyssa Alliyah Thomas, 26, Mountain Way, Covington; probation violation, theft of service.
• Martin Sean Watkins, 37, East Richardson Street, Oxford, battery.
• Rashawn Devon Wilson, 26, Greenleaf Road, Conyers; probation violation, simple battery.
• Isaac Alexander Yates, 32, Kennitt Road, Covington; burglary, probation violation.
• Donald George Aiken, 38, Chartley Drive SW, Lilburn; possession of drug-related objects, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance less safe, DUI - alcohol, hit and run, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, open container, violation of drug-free zone.
• Stacy Patterson Alvarez, 50, Smith Store Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, limited driving permits for certain offenders.
• Shiiteya Rauke Bauknight, 35, Piedmont Circle, Covington; violation of family violence order.
• Tahaqua Avery Brooks, 32, Trelawney Lane, Covington; further limitations on driving left of center of road, DUI - alcohol.
• Jeffrey Gabriel Day, 29, Hudson Street, Oxford; theft of lost or mislaid property.
• Dajonn Jemel Dolberry, 34, Crossbill Trail, Covington; cruelty to children, simple battery.
• Kristen Danielle Hamlin, 30, Windcrest Terrace, Covington; driving without a license, DUI - alchol, following too closely, open container.
• Ladrika Hughes, 43, Kirkland Road, Covington; stalking.
• Jacquelyn Marie Lau, 59, Melton Way, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, following too closely.
• Quintavious Darion Reed, 19, Avonlea Drive, Covington; carrying a concealed weapon, simple assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Shaquanta Renee Sandford, 39, Johnson Fr. NE, Covington; DUI - less safe, failure to stop at stop sign, improper lane usage, open container.
• Willie Mark Sims, 54, Moreland Street, Roxbury, Mass.; following too closely, no proof of insurance, possession of marijauana less than 1 ounce, DUI- alcohol, terroristic threats and acts.
• Saniya Danae Willis, 17, Piedmont Circle, Covington; criminal damage to property.
