The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
♦ Kayleigh Michelle Abbott, 18, Wood Street, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts — F.
♦ Fariham Taiwo Alimi, 17, Stone Mountain, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, speeding — 10-14 over, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Michael Ryan Allen, 23, Hemlock Street, Porterdale, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession and use of methamphetamine.
♦ Christopher Owen Anderson, 30, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting — F.
♦ Charlie Marques Banks, 27, Old River Road, possession of cocaine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes (2), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon (2), theft by receiving stolen property — M, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
♦ Kathryn Brooks Barnes, 56, Social Circle, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
♦ Charles Daniel Clinton, 50, Country Club Drive, harassing phone calls, possession of cocaine, stalking — family violence.
♦ Chad Anthony Coker, 26, Wilshire Lane, Oxford, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, theft by shoplifting — F.
♦ Nicholas Duwane Cook, 31, Ashton Drive, aggravated assault — FV, false imprisonment.
♦ Julio Cortez, 33, Norcross, driving without a valid license, speeding — 15-24 over.
♦ Quentavia Chanelle Cratic, 24, Conyers, driving while license suspended or revoked, use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle.
♦ Laura Elizabeth Criscuolo, 31, Duluth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession 20 oz. or less of low THC oil.
♦ Gary Steven Daniels, 34, Conyers, driving while license suspended or revoked, suspended, revoked or cancelled registration.
♦ Johnny Harvey Davis, 18, Heaton Drive, criminal damage to property — 1st degree, driving without a valid license, DUI — alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — F, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, reckless driving, stop signs and yield signs, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Michael O’Neal Flint, 30, Social Circle, parole violation.
♦ Michelle Mooney Gelsthorpe, 37, Fieldcrest Way, probation violation.
♦ Eric Jamane Hall, 41, Decatur, probation violation.
♦ Steven Lance Hamby, 30, McDonough, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
♦ Naquan Leon Harley, 29, Fairhaven Court, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
♦ Antonio Lee Harris, 30, Spring Valley Trace, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Jeremy Dion Henderson, 32, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Precious Jamecia Hudson, 34, Old River Road, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (tramadol), possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution sale of marijuana with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property — F.
♦ Reshad Lameriz Johnson, 32, Old River Road, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of cocaine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property — M, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Kenneth Dwayne Jones, 38, Emerson Trail, probation violation.
♦ Carly Rheanne Markell, 33, Violet Fern Lane, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Devon Anthony Mastin, 36, Dove Point Circle, criminal trespass.
♦ Thomas Heath Newman, 36, Rutledge, probation violation.
♦ Kiel Liam Nolan, 19, Dove Landing, theft by taking — F.
♦ Richard Ralph Norwood, 30, Decatur, probation violation.
♦ Jimmy Ray Ogles, 51, White Birch Drive, probation violation.
♦ Alexander O’Neal Pittman, 34, Melton Way, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, tampering with evidence — M.
♦ Christopher Bernard Pruitt, 57, Bridgewater Way, Conyers, aggravated stalking.
♦ Stephanie Delana Robinson, 30, Madison, probation violation.
♦ Tesha Marie Ross, 37, Conyers, probation violation.
♦ Freddie Leon Sams III, 27, Brunswick, probation violation.
♦ Candace Irene Shull, 30, Cranbrook Court, theft by taking — F, probation violation.
♦ Mason Chandler Slaughter, 22, Helen Road, probation violation.
♦ Christopher Pete Smith, 50, Victory Drive, Oxford, loitering or prowling, probation violation.
♦ Leon Thrasher, 62, Spring Hill Drive, DUI — alcohol, improper lane usage, violation of limited permit, parole violation.
♦ Peter Bearden Turnell, 50 Lincolnton, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamp♦ hetamine.
♦ Brittney Tawana White, 33, McDonough, false report of a crime.
♦ Brittany Leanne Wilkins, 29, Hi Roc Road, Conyers, probation violation.♦
♦ Charles Thomas Williams, 53, Dallas, armed robbery, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
♦ Kelvin Lewis Banks, 35, Spring Hill Drive, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Javine Quintrel Benton, 20, Settlers Grove, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Brandon Alan Brown, 44, Loganville, DUI — alcohol, improper lane usage.
♦ Jenny Burgos, 43, Carmody Circle, battery — FV.
♦ Alisca Lin Burgereit, 41, Maple Street, Porterdale, terroristic threats and acts — F.
♦ Carley Denise Carter, 18, Pine Street, Porterdale, disorderly ♦ conduct, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts — F.
♦ Shannon Ashley Cole, 49, Hunt Street, DUI — alcohol (less safe), DUI — alcohol, improper lane usage, too fast for conditions.
♦ Princesz Layla Elizabeth Daniels, 17, Rosebery Road, battery — FV.
♦ Callie Lavondra Granger, 21, Whispering Oaks Court, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects.
♦ Emanuel Donell Hampton, 22, Meadow View Court, Conyers, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Leslie Katherine Haugen, 37, Plantation Trace, DUI — alcohol, stop signs and yield signs.
♦ Myra Jan Henderson, 21, Conyers, battery — FV.
♦ Keisha Nicole Higareda, 30, Howard Street, driving without valid license.
♦ Jomare Tremaine Hollins, 17, Providence Parkway, theft by taking — M.
♦ Ruby Lee Jones, 63, Melody Drive, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Erin Aaliyah King, 17, Riverbend Court, theft by taking — M.
♦ Johnathan Dean Kirkman, 26, Social Circle, DUI — alcohol, speeding — 10-14 over.
♦ Timothy Scott Lane, 32, Social Circle, DUI — alcohol, improper lane usage, open container, speeding — 15-24 over.
♦ Hunter Lee Little, 20, Monroe, reckless driving — 77 mph in 35 zone.
♦ India Nave McGriff, 21, Wellington Drive, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Gianelli Ivon Monter-Corona, 43, Brown Bridge Road, driving without valid license, following too closely.
♦ Pamela Allyne Murphy, 54, Adams Road, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Paul Randolph Price, 59, Asteria Trail, battery, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts — M.
♦ Anthony Carlton Rodgers, 3♦ 0, Sterling Lakes Court, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of controlled substance (cocaine), possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, theft by receiving stolen property (gun), probation violation.
♦ Stephen Block Sawyer, 40, Monticello, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Cole Brian Scott, 18, Hunters Trace, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Ambar Djemeon Settles, 21, Carlton Trail, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Deiontae Lamar Swanigan, 24, Almond Drive, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
♦ Oscar Homero Vega, 33, Duluth, driving without valid license, driving without amber light permit (operation of red lights).
♦ Dominique Alexander Webb, 26, Stockbridge, probation violation.
♦ Kevin Lansel, 44, Willow Shoals Drive, DUI (less safe), obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, reckless driving.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
