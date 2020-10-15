The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Justin Casey Driver, 28, Spring Creek, Covington; theft by shoplifting - M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Chad Joseph Guillot, 46, Pin Oak Place, Covington; drugs not in original container - M, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine - three counts.
• Elijahwon Quintrell Jefferies, 21, West Street, Covington; failure to appear - M.
• Joshua Ryan Johnson, 39, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; child molestation - four counts, FV.
• Misty Gail Johnson, 41, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; cruelty to children - two counts of second degree - F, influencing a witness.
• Jonathon Lee Maness, 25, Magnet Road, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Tamera Alexandria Metts, 24, West Street, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Zikeya Antwanet Metts, 17, West Street, Covington; simple assault, terroristic threats and acts - M.
• Phillip Milton Miller, 64, Mountain View Drive, Covington; theft by taking - F, probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• John Louis Peppers, 71, McAlpine Terrace, East Point; forgery - first degree, identity theft fraud, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, tampering with evidence - M, theft by deception - M.
• Antwain D’Vonta Robbins, 29, Huron Court, Conyers; violation of bond order for ankle monitor.
• Iyana Simeone Scarboro, 25, Woodcliff Way, Covington; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - M, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Joshua Brandon Scott, 34, Sable Circle, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Angelo Bernard Shipman, 48, Lakes Parkway, Lawrenceville; battery, criminal trespass.
• John Marcus Burnett, 34, Creek Bottom Drive, Covington; false statements or writings - two counts, unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance - two counts.
• Alisca Lin Butgereit, 42, Porterdale; harassing phone calls.
• Jessie Cordavious Henderson, 27, Puckett Street, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Joshua Ryan Kines, 21, Walnut Ridge Way, Covington; DUI - alcohol, failure to yield.
• Nicholas Quinterrius Oliver, 19, Smith Store Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by persons underage, improper lane usage.
• Delano O. Samuels, 25, Rolling Ridge Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, improper lane usage.
• Jamaal Q. Whisenton, 27, Saint George Place, Conyers; criminal trespass, criminal use of an article with altered ID mark (other than motor vehicle).
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
