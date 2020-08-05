The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Bennie Ray Anderson III, 36, North Cherokee Road, Social Circle; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Cory Michael Autry, 30, Spring Court, Newborn; possession of marijuanan less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, speeding.
• Mark Wayne Britt Jr., 30, N. Second Street, Griffin; probation violation.
• Michael Wayne Christian, 45, Rankin Road, Watkinsville; probation violation.
• Calvin Cyril Cody, 17, Briarcreek Apartments, Conyers; aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime, reckless conduct.
• Wesley Chance Ellis-Toyco, 25, Dykes Road, Baxley; probation violation.
• Trever Kervell Finch, 37, Old Washington Road, Thomson; driving while license suspended or revoked - M, failure to register as sex offender.
• Steven Mark Giede, 59, Anglin Street, Covington; simple battery - FV, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Steve Octavious Graham, 36, Chandler Field Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Newra Da’Gerald Hall, 17, Flatstone Court, Conyers; aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime, reckless conduct.
• Anthony Hollins, 21, Saint James Drive, Conyers; battery - FV, M, criminal damage to property - FV.
• Drew Laron Johnson, 28, Second Avenue, Columbus; probation violation.
• William Trey Jones, 32, Douglas Creek Road, Flovilla; probation violation.
• Dalton Thomas Kamplain, 20, Mourning Dove Court, Monticello; probation violation.
• Kevin Allen Key, 31, Spring Trace, Decatur; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, trafficking in methamphetamine.
• Tyquiavius Shavonga Lackey, 18, Oak Villa Court, Conyers; aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, reckless conduct.
• Brian Keith maxwell, 53, Atla Drive, Covington; driving without a license, possession of cocaine, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal.
• Benjamin Joseph Morris, 38, Blue Springs Drive, Buckhead; probation violation.
• Willie Dexter Pridgett, 24, Colony Drive, Covington; forgery - F, probation violation.
• Rodney Rashawn Robinson, 17, Ridgeway Road, Covington; aggravated assault, reckless conduct.
• Robert lee Smith, 54, Wellington Road, Madison; probation violation.
• Robert Spencer Stapp, 40, Ga. Highway 81, Covington; possession of methamphetamine.
• Walaeyzha Nycole Swain, 18, City Pond Road, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Misty Dawn Wilson, 40, Woodland Circle, Conyers; probation violation.
• Ajashia Cassandra Brown, 21, Clark Circle, Hull; aggravated assault, aggravated battery, reckless conduct.
• Roman Pierre Freshour, 23, England Place, Hendersonville, Tenn.; reckless conduct, receiving stolen property - gun.
• Erin Nichole Herron, 36, Duncan Road, Oxford; drugs not in original container - M, DUI, following too closely, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Sirnonte Gage Hill, 19, Amberjack Trail, Covington; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - F, reckless driving, speeding.
• Jennifer Deneah Spain, 23, Airport Road, Oxford; theft by taking - F.
• Jahlyssa Alliyah Thomas, 24, Mountain Way, Covington; simple battery - FV.
• Aldin Robin Williams, 48, Emerson Trail, Covington; battery - FV, M.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
