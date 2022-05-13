The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
Damarious Keyvonta Banks♦ , 24, Morris Drive, Covington; reckless conduct, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit crime, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
Brandon Chaz Barnes♦ , 40, Woodland Ridge Circle, Covington; probation violation.
Kentavious Terrel Belcher♦ , 19, Petty Street, Covington; improper passing, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana with intent, reckless conduct — two counts.
Tony Lafayette Brannon♦ , 36, Sweet Gum Court, Lithonia; battery, cruelty to children — two counts.
Destin Anthony Lee Breaux♦ , 28, Hunters Ridge Drive, Monticello; probation violation.
Alquan Brown♦ , 46, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit crime, receipt/possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, failure to appear.
Taylor Alycia Brown♦ , 20, Oakmeadow Place, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, probation violation.
Johnny Cornell Colclough♦ , 41, Marco Estates, Social Circle; DUI — alcohol, improper lane usage.
Tony Keith Dalton♦ , 58, Homeless, Covington; acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving without a license, operation of vehicle without current plate, probation violation.
Kenny Oden Durham♦ , 46, Petty Street, Covington; battery, child molestation, cruelty to children — three counts, enticing child for indecent purposes, incest, statutory rape.
Quin Jabaros Durham♦ , 19, Poplar Street, Porterdale; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase/possession/manufactur/distribution or sale of marijuana, reckless conduct.
Alonza Walker Fowler♦ , 21, Cannon Farm Road, Oxford; probation violation.
Jaylen Alexander Garvin♦ , 21, West Street, Donalsonville; probation violation, failure to appear.
Briana Jahne Gillison-Williams♦ , 28, Tarpley Way, Covington; battery, disorderly conduct.
Carlos Alberto Gonzalez♦ , 45, Rolling Road, Social Circle; violaton of family violence order.
Stephanie Nicole Hicks♦ , 34, Clara Drive, Riverdale; probation violation.
Christopher Lee Hodge♦ , 38, Kilgore Avenue, Opelika, Ala.; failure to appear.
Sondray Willie Lee Jasper♦ , 30, Pine Needle Drive, Covington; aggravated child molestation — two counts.
John Dylanta Johnson♦ , 43, Green Valley Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
Melvin Brandon Johnson♦ , 36, Beaverdam Court, Covington; probation violation.
Amber Marie Leidig♦ , 38, Woodland Ridge Circle, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, windshields and windshield wipers.
D’Melvious Santez Manning♦ , 30, Storehouse Court, Monroe; probation violation.
Michael Joe McCannon♦ , 40, South Broad Street, Monroe; failure to appear.
Elijah Omarie McClendon♦ , 19, Three Oaks Bend, Stone Mountain; failure to appear.
Robert Authqunni McCrorey♦ , 34, Oak View Drive, Covington; battery, criminal trespass.
Derek Lee Meinert♦ , 31, River Cove Road, Social Circle; probation violation.
Siara Shaye Morgan♦ , 22, Avery Street, Covington; probation violation.
Kiana Nichelle Mullins♦ , 27, River Walk Farm Parkway, Covington; probation violation.
Bruce Smith Perry♦ , 30, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Jeffrey Clifford Prince♦ , 33, Pembroke Place, Covington; theft by taking.
Ashley Danielle Ralston♦ , 31, Legion Drive, Covington; failure to appear, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement.
Robbie Darlyn Reagin♦ , 32, Helen Road, Covington; probation violation.
Chesla Michelle Rodriguez♦ , 30, Branchwood Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
Khalil Austell Shabazz♦ , 25, Hill Street, Covington; aggravated battery, parole violation.
Vincent Stephenson♦ , 54, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; failure to appear.
Robert Anthony Stokes♦ , 39, Fall Circle, Snellville; probation violation.
Travis Dylan Taylor♦ , 32, Ga. Highway 51, Lula; probation violation.
Tywone Lavel Thompson♦ , 44, Grier Street, Covington; probation violation.
Michael Logan Toussaint♦ , 31, Hinton Road, Social Circle; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
Joey Bernard Vance♦ , 51, Sterline Lane, Covington; failure to register as sex offender.
Dafton Kenya Watt♦ , 46, Austin Terrace, Porterdale; criminal trespass, simple assault.
Shalisa Lucinda Williams♦ , 27, Thomas Road, Jonesboro; disorderly conduct.
Brian George Wilson♦ , 43, Alison Trail, Covington; false imprisonment, kidnapping, sexual battery.
Darryl Orlando Baker♦ , 56, Christian Woods Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
Robert Timothy Black♦ , 40, Mt. Zion Road, Oxford; criminal trespass.
Jay Roland Borough♦ , 41, Leafstone Drive, Covington; possession or control of materian depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct.
Evens Dry♦ , 37, Miller Lake Court, Covington; driving without a valid license, failure to yield right of way.
Alonza Walker Fowler♦ , 21, Cannon Farm Road, Oxford; probation violation.
Jacob Dale Leatherwood♦ , 20, Quail Run, Hoschton; obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Bertron Demetrice Martin♦ , 19, North Sterling Lakes Drive, Covington; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, speeding.
Maya Luriena Martin♦ , 20, Lakeview Drive, Covington; probation violation.
Wesley Jermaine Norman♦ , 31, Pinecrest Drive, Covington; probation violation.
Jimmy Ray Ogles♦ , 53, White Birch Drive, Covington; disobeying traffic control device, driving without a valid license.
Barry Bernard Reid♦ , 54, Allene Avenue, Atlanta; criminal trespass.
Tarah Renee Hannah Sailsman♦ , 24, Wyndmont Way, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
Margaret Chandler Shelton♦ , 24, Lakeview Drive, Covington; cruelty to children.
Michael Logan Tussaint♦ , 20, Ponderosa Drive, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
Quantayvious Ceon Valentine♦ , 21, Jefferson Village Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license, speeding.
Jacqueline Siyu Wang♦ , 20, Blackmon Drive, Decatur; penalty for failure to appear.
Jane Grimsley Whitt, 33, River Exchange Drive, Peachtree Corners; DUI — alcohol, reckless driving.
