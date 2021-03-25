The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Caleb Nathaniel Deal, 27, Creekside Drive, Leesburg; acquring license plate for purpose of concealing motor vehicle ID; aggravated assault; drugs not in original container - M; fleeiing or attempting to elude - F; possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of crime; probation violation; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, tampering with evidence - M; possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jean Emanuel Desrosier, 26, Heaton Hills Drive, Covington; financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking.
• Jennifer Suzanne Fernandez, 30, Ga. Highway 212, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Christopher Michael Garner, 48, East Fambrough Street, Monroe; probation violation.
• Demetrias Nicole Gladney, 49, Asbury Street, Oxford; failure to appear, theft by taking - F.
• Joshua Kane Hall, 30, Cross Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Demetrius Deandre Hammond, 38, Washington Street, Covington; failure to register as a sex offender; probation violation.
• Ernest Tyler Harris, 46, Pine Log Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Jacob lee Holland, 35, August Lane, Monticello; probation violation.
• Mark Timothy Hurst, 19, Harte Road, Atlanta; theft by taking - F.
• Stephanie Mariann Johnson, 39, Wentworth Place, Conyers; drugs not in original container - M; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; tampering with evidence - F.
• Adonis Jordain King, 20, Morris Drive, Covington; failure to appear - F, theft by receiving stolen property - M.
• Adolfo Alvarez Montalvo, 19, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; failure to appear.
• Charles Brian Montgomery, 45, McGiboney Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Gary Michael Smith, 45, Springdale Court, Newborn; aggravated stalking, battery - FV, M.
• Hannah Marie Torrens, 41, Magnetic Point, Flowery Branch; probation violation.
• Diamond Laportia Tripp, 27, Kelly Street, Monticello; probation violation.
• Richard Wayne Turner, 64, Asbury Street, Oxford; ailure to appear - M, theft by taking - F.
• Michael Bernard Ward, 28, Pine Valley Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Gregory Mark Wharton, 23, Lassiter Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting- M, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Jacob Lamar Bee, 25, Harvest Cove, Decatur; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, pointing or aiming gut at another, simple battery - FV, violation of TPO.
• Melissa Anne Busbee, 43, Horseshoe Springs Drive, Conyers; disobeying traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked - M, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no proof of insurance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, suspended, revoked or cancelled registration.
• Marcus Tamario Cooper, 41, Fambrough Bridge Road, Rutledge; driving without headlights in the dark, DUI - alcohol, no proof of insurance.
• Sharon Rena Crutchfield, 46, Springer Lane, Monroe; theft by shoplifting - F.
• William Eugene Fouts, homeless, public drunk.
• Dana Renee Inscore, 47, Tanyard Road, Covington; harrassing phone calls.
• Hayley Victoria Smith, 29, Mountain View Circle, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Kevin Soto, 18, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; statutory rape - F.
• Willie James Strong, 77, Jack Neely Road, Covington; theft by taking - F.
• Kevin Drake Warfield Jr., 33, Sandy Court, Snellville; battery - FV, M.
• Morgan Alexis Williams-Spann, 27, Carlton Trail, Covington; theft by shoplifting - M.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
