The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Nov. 2 - Nov. 8, 2022:
Eric Lee Baisden, 43, Salem Road, Covington; cruelty to children - two counts, battery.
• Billy Ray Barnes Jr., 31, Pine Oak Trail, Austell; probation violation.
• Donna Marie Blackstock, 52, Cook Road, Stockbridge; probation violation.
• Jacob Eugene Blankenship, 26, Double Bridges Road, Madison; possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Trent Levell Bogan, 53, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; violation of family violence order.
• Bryan Thomas Bruce, 47, Turner Lake Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Jason Clark Bryant, 30, North Houston Lake Boulevard, Warner Robins; parole violation.
• Kristina Nicole Cantu, 36, Park Place, Covington; duty to report accident.
• Dawayne Michael Clark, 35, Jenna Lane, Covington; DUI, no seat belts.
• Lenorris Culbreath, 36, Lakeside Drive, Hampton; probation violation.
• Augustus Chawmang Curry, 54, Athat Street, Monroe; theft by taking.
• Christian Elijah Evans, 29, Lassiter Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, probation violation.
• Jeremiah Amauri Freeland, 21, Valley Brook Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Arnithal Freeman, 70, homeless; aggravate stalking.
• Harvey Eugene Grantham Jr., 45, homeless; failure to register as a sex offender, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Javar D’Vonte Greene, 27, Ga. Highway 15, White Plains; probation violation.
• Vaneshia Keshaye Grier, 34, Trent Walk Drive, Stonecrest, probation violation.
• Jessie Lee Hardeman, 43, Twin Oak Drive, Covington; acquiring license plate for purpose of conealing identification of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance, probation violation, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Nathaniel David Harvey, 42, Birdford Lake Road, Glennville; probation violation.
• Anthony Le’Juan Henderson, 32, Rogers Lake Road, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Amanda Marie Herrick, 34, Masters Drive, Monroe; probation violation.
• Sirnonte Gage Hill, 21, Amberjack Trail, Covington; probation violation.
• Cicely Louise Jeff, 43, Browning Lane, Conyers; open container, operation of vehicle without current plate, probation violation.
• Matthew Johnson, 42, Duke Court, Jonesboro; failure to appear.
• Charles Matthew Jones, 42, Dallas Trail, Covington; probation violation.
• Willie Leon Kelley, 67, Pebble Creek Drive, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Marcus Darnell Kemp, 48, Wood Bend Drive, Stone Mountain; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol less safe, improper lane usage, leaving the scene of an accident, willful obstruction of law enforcement, failure to appear, probation violation.
• Maria Mae Ketchum, 52, Concord Road, Shadydale; driving while license suspended or revoked, drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Cynthia Rena Lee, 49, Woodfield Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Christopher George Little, 42, Vantage Point, Locust Grove; probation violation.
• Sonja Paige Lundy, 48, Westview Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• De’Anthony Oneal Maddox, 21, Ivy Street, Porterdale; probation violation.
• Bryan Scott McDougal, 33, White Birch Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Ramzy Farl Mohammed, 25, Willow Trail Drive, Norcross; DUI - alcohol less safe, no tail lights.
• Brian Heath Moon, 49, Little Haynes Drive, Loganville; battery, cruelty to children, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Sharon Susanne Pace, 50, Abbott Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Dallas Angiel Parks, 23, Riverbrook Trail, Covington; battery, criminal trespass.
• William Eugene Reagin, 33, Flat Rock Road, Oxford; probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Rashawn Clifton Sibbley, 28, Pebble Creek Drive, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
• Bobby Leon Smith, 18, Dry Pond Road, Covington; aggravated assault - 10 counts, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Brandon Shaka-D-Sean Smith, 23, Riverbrook Trail, Covington; battery.
• Yordi Soto, 18, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Frankie Sutton Jr., 45, Creekway Crossing, Smyrna; probation violation.
• Timothy Joseph Thornton, 39, Cornell Court, Villa Rica; probation violation.
• Sean Miguel Watts, 51, Old Mill Road, Cartersville; probation violation.
• Ikal Elzie White, 22, Elkhorn Drive, Decatur; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Shawn Wallace White, 55, Elkhorn Drive, Decatur; terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Charles Cory Williams, 35, Conyers Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Lareace Marsha Wilson, 47, Radcliff Trace, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Gian Ochelle Windham, 36, Forrest Brook Drive, Covington probation violation.
• Lizzie Victoria Wise, 54, Lockwood Street, Milledgeville; probation violation.
• Kelvin Lewis Young, 44, Homeless; probation violation.
• Justin Fencrell Armour, 33, Cedar Ridge Drive, Covington; operation of vehicle without current plate, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Quandra Lottrell Banks, 31, Saxony Drive, Conyers; affray.
• Katie Lacheryl Booker, 37, Gross Lake Parkway, Covington; affray.
• Dontavious Lamar Chancy, 33, Wildcat Way, Covington; terroristic threats and acts - two counts.
• Brionna Aalaysia Curry, 28, Jefferson Village Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children - 13 counts, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• John Dykes, 60, Maple Drive, Snellville; driving while license suspended or revoked, standards for brake lights and signal devices.
• Kevin Eugene Ellzey, 33, Moore Street, Oxford; driving while license suspended or revoked; no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Estuardo Mateo Francisco, 30, Sunset Drive, Canton; driving without license, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Niesha Kenyatta Johnson, 30, Anderson Circle, Covington; destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest.
• Matthew Talmadge Maddox, 39, Nancy Way, Loganville; entering auto.
• Gabriel Bernard Mathis, 52, Flat Rock Road, Oxford; failure to appear.
• Erica Marbian Melchor, 20, Baker Road, Oxford; driving without a valid license, improper lane usage, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance, suspended/revoked or cancelled registration.
• Jose Manuel Melendrez, 34, Pommel, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, move over law, open container.
• Taquilla Lawanna LaFaye Moore, 38, Randy Trace, Covington; affray.
• Edward Leon Nolley, 64, Ivy Ridge Court, Covington; failure to appear.
• Joshua Dakota Parrish, 28, Hancock Drive, Social Circle; disobeying traffic control device, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, speeding.
• James Stacy Phillips, 51, Forest Way, Oxford; driving while license suspended or revoked, standards for brake lights and signal devices.
• Gerald Davis Rivers, 33, Magnolia Heights, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Maria Del-Cielo Rodriguez, 23, Willow Street, Saint Pauls, N.C.; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Deborah Latrice Smith, 50, Oxford Road, Oxford; driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled or revoke registration.
• Shatamara Lynn Smith, 39, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Natassjeana Da’Keria Spencer, 24, Shenadoah Drive, Riverdale; battery, cruelty to children - four counts.
• James Watchman Sykes, 33, Snapdragon Lane, Covington; DUI, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, speeding.
• Jerry lee Wiley, 34, 1st Avenue, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude, operation of vehicle whithout current plate/expired plate, probation violation, registration and license requirements.
• Robert Eugene Wisner Jr., 31, Rosser Road, Covington; battery.
