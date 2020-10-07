The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Malik Abdullah Allah, 22, Rivercrest Lane, Covington; battery, false imprisonment.
• Beatriz Pedraza Arenas, 30, Rosemary Lane, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Scott Lamont Autry, 51, Tanner Drive, Scottdale; probation violation.
• Keshawna Ieisha Baldwin, 24, Riverside Court, Conyers; aggravated assault - two counts, battery - two counts, criminal trespass, cruelty to children - third degree, probation violation, reckless conduct - four counts, simple assault.
• Miguel Angel Bautista, 19, Webb Street, Monticello; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI- alcohol, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beveragesg be persons below legal age, open container.
• Terry Giovanni Blair, 25, Walden Drive, Lithonia; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, posession of a Schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy), possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or atttempt to commit crime, purchase, possession manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, reciept, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, willful obstruction of law enforcment officers - M.
• Alexis Marie Cathcart, 29, Parr Farm Road, Covington; DUI- drugs, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Carey Donovan Clark, 29, Lone Oak Court, Covington; aggravated assault, cruelty to children - third degree, cruelty to children - first degree.
• D’Breyah Aaliyah Jackson, 19, Brown Thrasher Run, Oxford; arrest order, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy), possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Brittany Meshelle King, 34, Capeton Court, Covington; penalty for abandonment of dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine, probation violation.
• Jordan Christopher Parler, 28, homeless, public drunkenness, interference with government property - F, probation violation.
• Jeremy Quintez Pullins, 34, City Pond Road, Covington; entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony, willful obstruction of law enforcment officers.
• Nora Andrea Rodgers, 24, Lone Oak Court, Covington; aggravated assault, aggravated battery, cruelty to children- third degree, cruelty to children - first degree.
• Eleazar Chamacho Ruiz, 26, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; driving without a valid license - M, DUI - alcohol, DUI - less safe, hit and run, improper lane usage, probation violation.
• Lorenzo Lamar Shipley, 35, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes.
• Robert Charley Smith Jr., 32, Fountain Circle, Stockbridge; probation violation.
• Jesse Wilcox, 54, Clearbrook Drive, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Cleveland Bloscio Alford, 36, East Country Wood, Covington; battery - FV, M, criminal trespass - FV.
• Vanessa Ann Bradshaw, 27, White Birch Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting - M.
• Spencer Camacho, 20, Teal Court, Madison; theft by shoplifting - M.
• Rebekah R. Carnes, 36, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; theft by shoplifting - M.
• Adam Kirk Denton, 36, Harville Road, Covingtonn; battery - FV, M, criminal trespass - FV, cruelty to children - third degree, three counts.
• Derek Christopher Greene, 24, Syracuse Lane, Covington; theft by shoplifting - M.
• Daveian Andre Greenwood, 36, Brandy Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, DUI - alcohol less safe, improper stopping on highway.
• Johnny Stafford Johnson, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; driving without a valid license - M, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer - M, no seat belt.
• Johnny Al McDowell, 59, Longcreek Drive, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Melva Lee Montgomery, 65, Kestrel Circle, Covington; theft by shoplifting - M.
• Jesus Pelayo-Anguiano, 47, DUI- alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Cristina Ramirez, 32, Access Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting - M.
• Nathanael Hanjie Rockett, 38, Salem Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting - M.
• Daniel Royale Schauer, 31, Harvest Grove, Conyers; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possesesion of a Schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy), possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Gayla McLendon Wiley, 49, Channing Cope Road; battery - FV, M.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
