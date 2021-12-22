The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Howard Edward Bunn, 56, Bear Creek Trail, Mansfield; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Raymond Edward Christian, 56, Sugar Creek Lane, Eatonton; probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Keith Edward Dortch, 50, Crestwood Trail, Loganville; probation violation.
• Melinda Faye Farr, 53, Bruce Lane, Covington; probation violation, theft by taking.
• Irshad Ismael Ferguson, 45, Sells Avenue, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Christopher Jacob George, 28, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; cruelty to children.
• Shavoski Bontoris Hill, 30, Edgewood Lane, Albany; probation violation.
• Joel Adam Johnson, 41, White Birch Drive, Covington; possession of arms by convicted felon, possession and use of drug-reelated objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, probation violation.
• Trey Hamilton Johnson, 40, Lick Log Lane, Mount Airy; probation violation.
• Latasha Keyonna Jones, 35, West Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Victoria Michelle Jones, 35, Chimney Court, Covington; battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children - three counts, simple battery.
• Mark Anthony Lester, 42, Homeless, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Michael Allen Martin, 28, Hawks Trail, Newborn; probation violation.
• Chelsea Nicole McClure, 28, Austell Road, Marietta; probation violation.
• Tanya Lynn Medrano, 51, Cannon Farm Road, Oxford; battery.
• Douglas Murry Jr., 37, Two Lane Drive, Stone Mountain; failure to appear.
• Kelly Montique Rabon, 23, Stone Road, Atlanta; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, burglary, possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Michael Jason Rapoza, 37, Highway 56 East, Toombs; failure to appear.
• Phillip Dewayne Rogers, 61, Washington State Prison, probation violation.
• Coty Allen Smith, 34, Homeless; failure to appear.
• Timothy Lane Stinchcomb, 44, Westview Drive, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Elaine White Thomas, 55, Gum Tree Court, Covington; terroristic threats and acts, unlawful conduct during 911 call by using obscene/vulgar/profane language to intimidate.
• Darrell Oneal Williams, 51, Baker Avenue, Oxford, battery, probation violation.
• Dennis Terry Worrell, 54, Palmetto Street, Porterdale; probation violation.
• Michael Shane Copeland, 20, Ann Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Jeffrey Andrew Desandre, 51, Spring Lake Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Mykeia Shaton Forman, 44, Radcliffe Trace, Covington; failure to appear.
• Kayla Marie Greene, 32, Brookedale Place, Decatur; failure to appear, no license on person.
• Cierra Janae Howard, 19, South Main Street, Conyers, simple battery.
• Jaden Nichole Hudson, 22, Loblolly Drive, Eatonton; theft by shoplifting, theft by taking.
• John Dylanta Johnson, 42, Green Valley Drive, Conyers; driving without a valid license, open container, U-turns.
• Helen Lorraine Keener, 39, Chimney Court, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• James Dean Kirby, 42, Herring Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Lolita Florretta Marshall, 55, Crowell Road, Covington; theft by taking.
• Jasper Corneilus Murray, 26, Brookshire Place, Lawrenceville; loitering or prowling.
• Mekonan Ja’nai Myers, 28, Stafford Hll Court, Grayson; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - drugs, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Raymond Al Nunn, 41, Cannon Farm Road, Oxford; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Demond Lynntreal Owens, 34, Mills Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, no proof of insurance, open container, driving with suspended, revoked or cancelled registration.
• Christopher Jacob Qualls, 24, Cypress Street, Mansfield; cruelty to children, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age.
• Jose Valintin Reyes, 17, Macland Road, Dallas; driving without a valid license, stop signs and yield signs.
• Jose Ignasio Robles Medina, 39, Salem Road, Covington; driving without a valid license, DUI- less safe, following too closely.
• Pablo Kevin Simmons, 45, Crestfield Circle, Covington; simple battery.
• Laura Wade Spencer, 43, McArthur Drive, Monroe; driver to use care/proper use of radio or mobile phone, following too closely, homicide by vehicle in first degree, homicide by vehicle in second degree, improper passing, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle.
• Tirana Nemida Trenova, 40, Cotton Creek Drive, McDonough; DUI - alcohol.
