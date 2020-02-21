The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Yerlan Bazabayev, 57, South Hampton, Pa., aggravated assault.
• Brandon Kyle Bell, 44, Jackson, parole violation.
• Richard Andrew Bixler III, 31, Monticello, probation violation.
• Danielle Kaye Capes, 31, Rossville, probation violation.
• Varion Nicholas Carter, 42, Mountainview Circle, driving while license is suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current license plate, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Candace Shanta Chisolm, 33, Queensland Lane, obstruction or hindering a law enforcement officer.
• Kathryn Virginia Dellinger, 28, Monroe, theft by shoplifting - F.
• Jimmy Lee Floyd Jr., 36, Turner Lake Circle, possession of methamphetamine.
• Mary Louise Gonyou, 37, Eatonton, probation violation.
• Gary Lashaun Goshay III, 30, High Grove Drive, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Joshua Willard Gower, 28, Lott Street, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, no tail lights, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Navarro Devon Griffin, 23, Conyers, probation violation.
• Jonathon B. Harp, 24, Villa Rica, DUI - alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - F, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, improper lane usage, passing on solid yellow line, reckless driving, speeding - 20-14 over, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Johnny Michael Herrington, 56, Soperton, probation violation.
• Reba Sharrie Herrington, 40, Henderson Mill Road, theft by shoplifting - M, probation violation.
• Chelsea Patrice Howard, 28, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Latawish Austin Jackson, 38, Decatur, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jacob Leon Jones, 38. Social Circle, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, theft by taking - M, unlawful possession of 20 oz. or less of low THC oil, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, probation violation.
• Kezia Shenela Jones, 21, Brooklyn, N.Y., aggravated assault.
• John Bryan Light, 47, Leafstone Drive, contributing to delinquency of minor, rape, sexual battery.
• Jerry Lewis Lonzo, 35, Lilburn, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy), possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute (marijuana) possession of cocaine (Schedule II), possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
• Skyler Shawn Luke, 24, Jefferson Avenue, probation violation.
• Douglas Lee Martin, 54, homeless, public drunk.
• Sadiq Avonte Muhammad, 34, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Julian Antonio Nolley, 41, Ellenwood, battery.
• Marshall Lydell Northington, 43, homeless, forgery - 1st degree, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Donte Lemuel Poole, 29, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Christy Michelle Pope, 43, Conley Ditch Road, entering auto, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Antonio Selmon, 35, Valley Court Circle, aggravated battery - FV.
• John Henry Certain, 43, Walnut Street, no child restraint (5 and under), no seat belts, possession of Schedule I and II drugs (loritab), possession of methamphetamine.
• Jason Maurice Smith, 41, Radcliffe Trace, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Courtney Megan Sorrells, 34, Snellville, probation violation.
• Timothy O’Neal Stovall, 41, Gum Tree Court, probation violation.
• Roberto Vasquez Jr., 23, Stone Leigh Drive, Conyers, probation violation.
• William Lee Womack, 52, King Lane, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Zavier Anderson, 21, Fayetteville, disorderly conduct.
• Ashley Nichole Anglin, 34, Hazel Street, Porterdale, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Ethan Wynn Banks, 23, S. Broad Street, Porterdale, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Corey Anderson Borg, 19, Mote Road, simple battery.
• Duane MacArthur Cash Jr., 27, Patterson Way, driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to dim bright lights.
• Debra Michelle Clarke, 46, Benedict Drive, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Christopher Chas Ellis-Jackson, 27, Henderson Mill Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding - 15-24 over.
• Brandon Taurus Harris, Jackson Road, Porterdale, abandonment of dependent child.
• Tyshanti K’shun Hope, 17, Settlers Grove Road, disorderly conduct.
• Carrie Lorane Hull, 57, Settlers Grove Road, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Mark Timothy Hurst, 52, Peoples Street, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• David Allen Lambert, 33, Ga. Highway 36, DUI - alcohol, following too closely, open container.
• Dha’moni Lavar Lee, 17, Stephens Drive, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Charles Edward Lewis, 62, Linsley Way, DUI- alcohol (2), following too closely, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
• Rochelle Yulonski McCoy, 36, Nixon Circle, theft by taking - F.
• Dwayne Cyril Miller, 59, Avery Street, driving without valid license, improper use of central turn lane.
• Makayla Christine Rattes, 20, Locust Grove, DUI - alcohol (under 21), standards for brake lights and signal devices.
• Darion Celeste Rojas, 27, Betty Ann Lane, DUI - alcohol, speeding - 14-24 over.
• Janane Elijah Seymore, 26, Hanley Mill Drive, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• China Aliea Smith, 23, Atlanta, disorderly conduct.
• Aishia Monquie Stephens, 34, Morris Drive, battery - FV.
• Jeffry A, Thomasaborio, 33, Conyers, battery.
• Tyhela Tihona Whittington, 26, Greenfield Circle, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Randall Montana Williamson, 32, Princeton Way, driving while license is suspended or revoked, improper lane usage.
• Valerie Denise Woods, 32, Hidden Branch Way, disorderly conduct.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence
