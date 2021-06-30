The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Christy Michelle Anglin, 40, Hazel Street, Porterdale; contempt of court.
• Terrell Tyrone Burns, 35, Kirkland Road, Covington; probation violation, willful obstruction of flaw enforcement.
• Mike Yang Chen, 52, Terrance Street, Rossville; theft by taking.
• Jeffrey Lynn George, 55, homeless; parole violation.
• Johnny Bernard Gibson, 40, Champion Drive, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Ronnie Allen Gray, 34, Andrew Avenue, Winchester, Va.; child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, statutory rape.
• Arbie Quintrell Hardeman, 44, Manor Oaks Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Chad Malik Harmon, 28, Turner Lake Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Katy Ann Hess, 36, Capes Drive, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Justin Lee James, 38, Adams Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Codie Alexander Jeffares, 28, Deerfield Farms Road, Monticello; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Drew Laron Johnson, 29, Rosemoore Drive, Covington; aggravated stalking, false report of a crime, false statements or writings.
• Damontre Rakeem McKnight, 23, Justin Court, Covington; false statements or writings.
• Marlon Sheldon Oscar Jr., 27, Hayes Circle, Rex; probation violation.
• Michael Dean Palmer, 47, Navajo Trail, Covington; parole violation.
• Vincent John Pellegrini, 44, Old Atlanta Highway, Covington; loitering or prowling, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
• Jeremy Alston Smarr, 28, York Place, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Marqual Adonis Smith, 33, Cowan Road, Covington; failure to appear, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
• Samantha Leann Smith, 40, Johnson Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, tampering with evidence, probation violation.
• Eddie Lee Stinson III, 25, Lakeside Trail, Covington; failure to appear.
• Bernard Andre White, 47, Pineneedle Drive, Covington; littering, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Deanna Marie Brown, 30, Bridges Way, Covington; disorderly conduct, simple assault, terroristic threats or acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Kelly Regan Brown, 57, Falcon Ridge Drive, Covington, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting.
• Nedra Diane Davis, 33, Ga. Highway 142, Newborn; cruelty to children, reckless conduct - five counts.
• Lonnie Fields III, 46, Bridgewood, Conyers; abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances; driving without a license, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession nof a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I substance.
• Donald Jackson Sr., 54, E. Chester Circle, Conyers; battery, criminal damage to property.
• Gregory Antonio Lackey, 37, Mote Road, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Christy Marie Law, 37, Pickens Road, Covington; contempt of court.
• Correy Augustus Richard, 30, Bridgeway, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Vincent Stephenson, 53, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; criminal trespass, possession and use of drug-related objects.
