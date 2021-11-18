The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Jonathan Dwayne Arwood, 41, Highland E. Street, Commerce; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Cynthia Ann Bell, 38, Liberty Church Road, Monticello; probation violation.
• Daron Malik Choates, 21, Chelsie Court, Covington; simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Warren Willard Cortiss, 59, Avery Street, Covington; disorderly conduct, public intoxication, simple battery.
• Anthony Lee Dean Sr., 57, Haygood Street, Oxford; probation violation.
• Brittany Renay Dee, 34, Hilton Way, Canton; theft by shoplifting.
• Shannon Renee Horne, 40, Spring Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Terrance Antonio Hughes, 43, Sawyer Avenue, Las Vegas, Nev.; probation violation.
• Michael David Jones, 35, Vintage Drive, Covington; battery.
• Jordan Richard Lockhart, 25, Wylmoor Drive, Norcross, probation violation.
• Marquavius Joshua Massey, 25, Pine Needle Drive, Covington; probation violation, failure to appear.
• Dontrail Walter Bennie McDaniel, 29, McSwain Drive, Columbia, S.C.; fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle.
• Joshua Lloyd McMillan, 33, Summer Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• David James McPherson, 51, Old Military Road, Mobile, Ala.; reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Richard Ralph Norwood, 32, Prior Street, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Arthur Lehman Owens, 75, Oak Hill Circle, Covington; failure to appear.
• Curtis Lee Parker, 33, Ga. Highway 11, Social Circle; criminal damage to property, simple assault.
• Charles Edward Parrott Jr., 49, Old Atlanta Road, Griffin; probation violation.
• Daniel Kenneth Pittman, 32, homeless; probation violation.
• Skyler Jade Price, 30, Anderson Circle, Covington; criminal trespass, failure to appear.
• Christian Blade Reid, 24, Salem Kirk Drive, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Demetrius Xavier Rumph, 33, Overhill Court, Acworth; failure to stop at stop sign, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Kimberly Diane Stephens, 37, Heming Way Drive, Monroe; failure to appear.
• Kahlil Christopher Jabar Thomas, 24, Mountain Way, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance, violation of a TPO.
• Jeremiah Vernon Tilson, 37, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Malik Abdullah Allah, 23, Rivercrest Lane, Covington; duty upon striking unattended vehicle, hit and run, during of driver to stop or return to scene of accident.
• Brianna Maree Black, 28, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; DUI - alchol, improper lane usage, open container.
• Nakia Lashon Conyers, 38, Fairview Chase, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Michael Albert Croak, 74, Oak Drive, Eustis, Fla.; homicide by vehicle, improper lane usage.
• Raphael Magael Duggans, 31, Spillers Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Roderick Fred Fowler, 37, Saint Jane Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• April Yvonne Grant, 34, Mulberry Street, Porterdale; failure to appear.
• Kierra Lashawn Hall, 26, Stone Point Terrace, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Bria Kathryn Ham, 17, Vireo Place, Covington, affray.
• James Levern Hill, 41, Highgate Trail, Covington; battery.
• Asia Breanna Hyman, 21, Sterling Lane, Covington; reckless conduct, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana with intent.
•Derrick Millinhaus, 30, Windrose Court, Lithonia; probate bench warrant.
• Isaac Thettle Monet, 18, Tinsley Circle, Oxford, battery.
• Elton C. Morgan, 34, Hampton Trail, Conyers; criminal damage to property, simple battery.
• Jordan Wade Perry, 30, Beaver Dam Lane, Covington; simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Dexter Blaine Picoe, 49, E. Dayton Circle, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; DUI - alcohol.
• Julie Jasmin Portillo, 17 Railside Drive, Covington; affray, carrying weapon in school safety zone.
• Sarah Jane Powell, 39, Lance Court, Mansfield; driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Ryan Ladarius Roulhac, 18, Riverbend Drive, Covington; driving without headlights, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Kenyatta Leshawn Smith, 32, Chesterfield Court, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Amir Rashid Taylor, 22, Plymount Rock Drive; public drunkennes.
• Jaquan Ramaud Thomas, 18, Robert Ford Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Andre Rene Wilburn, 18, Perry Circle, Oxford; carrying weapon in school safety zone, disorderly conduct.
• Kelby Jamire Williams, 20, Jefferies Road, Shady Dale; failure to appear.
• Kerry Marie Wright, 40, Cashew Court, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II and IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine.
