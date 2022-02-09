The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Keirsten Schovnne Barlow, 42, Trelawney Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Terra Montine Bradford, 43, County Road 213, Mansfield; probation violation, failure to appear, financial transaction card fraud.
• Kurt Lyle Burns, 28, Summerset Court, Monroe; disobeying traffic control device, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, hit and run, no insurance, reckless driving, speeding, theft by receiving stolen property (auto), vehicles to drive on right side of roadway, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Richard Gondek Jr., 52, South Hampton Way, Snellville; failure to register as sex offender, probation violation.
• Randall Craig Hegwood, 41, Emory Street, Oxford; cruelty to children, simple battery, theft by taking.
• Timothy Thomas Hurley, 43, West Bound Circle, Chatsworth; aggravated child molestation - two counts, aggravated sexual battery - two counts, aggravated sodomy - two counts, child molestation -four counts.
• Jessie Jason Jones, 42, Country Trace, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Dorothea Atisha-Monique Jordan, 43, Holly Berry Drive, Covington; open container, possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Leo Latroy King, 37, Syracuse Lane, Covington; criminal damage to property, simple battery.
• Randy Wayne Pitts Jr., 40, Marist Way, Monroe; probation violation.
• Adjani Deandreas Williams, 41, Mount Zion Road, Atlanta; terroristic threats and acts.
• Ryshundrick K’ante Boykin, 30, Ga. Highway 138, Conyers; criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting.
• Tiffany Lynn Cogar, 38, Cook Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Portia Nicole Daniels, 31, West Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Niamonay Daniels, 18, Old Salem Road, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts, theft by taking, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Quashia Crystal English, 30, Mary Jane Lane, Covington; public drunkenness, theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Tatyana Karrington Faniel, 22, Stone Road, Atlanta; false statements or writings, tampering with evidence.
• Nathan Gregory, 55, Plymouth Way, Conyers; burglary.
• Lisa Sue Heath, 51, Kristie Circle, Powder Springs; theft by shoplifting.
• Josiah Rashard Johnson, 20, Glen Echo Drive, Covington; theft by taking auto.
• Shelton Deandre Johnson, 48, English Turn Drive, New Orleans, La.; theft by conversion - two counts.
• Timothy Lydell Key Jr., 39, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Darian Antonio Ponder, 20, Tew Lane, Covington; aggravated assault - three counts, criminal trespass.
• Tenisha Onisha Ryan, 30, Meadow Ridge Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Dominique Vasean Smith, 29, Camerons Way, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Sheena Alisha Sutton, 32, Hazel Street, Porterdale; aggravated assault, burglary.
• Elexis D. Thomas, 27, Fulton Street, Brooklyn, N.Y.; public drunkenness, theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Sheree Lynn Thompson, 32, North Herring Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Timothy Jason Treadwell, 26, Parr Farm Road, Covington; battery.
• John Christopher Walsh, 63, Main Street, Porterdale; battery, reckless conduct.
• Pamela Gean Wright, 62, Williams Road, Newborn; DUI - alcohol, less safe, improper lane usage.
