The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from March 29 to April 5:
• Christopher B. Aldridge, 25, Shoal Creek, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, theft by taking.
• Dustin Neil Aldridge, 31, Rainbow Forrest Circle, Decatur; probation violation.
• Robin Rene Bairefoot, 37, Deans Bridge Road, Hepzibah; failure to appear, theft by receiving stolen property - four counts.
• Rontavius Lashawn Banks, 26, Homeless; failure to appear.
• James Darrell Beasley, 57, Skyline Drive, Hampton; defective equipment, DUI - less safe.
• James Wesley Brooks, 61, Geiger Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Jesus Campos-Castillo, 19, Broughton Road, Newborn; theft by shoplifting.
• Decorea Jaquez Day, 30, Huntcliff Place, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Dynasty Terajae Feltus, 18, Alcovy North Drive, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Stephanie Lynn Flint, 37, Lloyd Road, Mansfield; operation of vehicle without current plate/expired plate, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
• Mitchell Edward Friel, 19, Barber Road, Covington; failure to appear, unlawful conduct during 911 call.
• Judith Ann Gann, 64, Spring Lake Drive, Conyers; vehicles to drive on right side of roadway, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Seth Paul Gibby, 25, homeless; failure to appear.
• Clarence Darnell Glover, 47, homeless; probation violation.
• Timethian Tishun Grier, 39, Dylan Downs Court, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Kyle Scott Hall, 18, Old Oxford Road, Oxford; driving without a valid license, DUI - drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, speeding, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Kenneth Randell Hill, 33, Spring Circle, Barnesville; theft by taking.
• Jonathan Richard Hillan, 30, Rocky Plains Road, Covington; DUI - less safe, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana - two counts, unlawful purchase/possession of 20 ounces or less of low THC oil.
• Takisha Lashawna Holsey, 44, Hollywood Drive, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Zachary Jaydon Hudson, 19, Lindsey Way, Covington; theft by taking.
• Brandon James Hughes, 25, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Mia Arianna Jefferson, 26, Sockwell Road, Oxford; false report of a crime.
• De’Naya Amiria Johnson, 20, Town Center Boulevard, Covington; battery.
• Michael Le’Malcom Johnson, 31, Cheyenne Drive, Covington; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Caesar Augustus Julius, 46, Radcliffe Trace, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Kevin Lewis Lester, 42, Lakeview Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• LaQuan Hughvon Lucas, 36, Chapel Hill Lane, Marietta; failure to appear.
• Isaiah Devin Martinez, 19, Lilac Lane, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by taking.
• Yolanda Renee Oglesby, 53, Rockbridge Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Shawn Thomas O’Keefe, 39, Old Atlanta Highway, Covington; parole violation.
• Valerie Marie Perkins, 31, Clark Street, Covington; failure to appear.
• Jourdan Christopher Phillips, 24, Valdosta State Prison; probation violation.
• Kristina Lynn Porter, 42, North Oakland Circle, McDonough; five-year and annual plate/revalidation decal, driving while license suspended or revoked, suspended/revoked or cancelled registration.
• Bradley Bernard Roberts, 34, Pitts Chapel Road, Newborn; burglary, criminal damage to property.
• Cornelius Lashaun Rogers, 32, Jackie Court, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, no seat belts.
• Sherylonda Denise Sanders, 32, Carroll Drive, Stone Mountain; failure to appear.
• Danyelle Kanesha Sealy-Headley, 26, Creekview Boulevard, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Antonio Greco Shy, 38, Burnett Street, Sparta; probation violation.
• Antoine Emmery Smith, 22, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; aggravated stalking, violation of bond conditions.
• Justin Alan Smith, 40, Rockhaven Drive, Decatur; disobeying traffic control device, driving without headlights in the dark, fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Ringo Starr Stevens, 57, Dodge State Prison; probation violation.
• Glenn Elliot Stewart, 33, Bede Drive, Covington; driving without headlights in the dark, driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by taking.
• Jasmine Olivia Williams, 17, Parklake Drive, Atlanta; disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Jonathan Scott Bradshaw, 35, Valley Brook Drive, Covington; battery.
• Julius Augustus Caesar, 46, Trelawney Circle, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Diamond Monique Candler, 39, Maple Drive, Covington; criminal damage to property.
• Jeffrey Spencer Causey, 33, Post Road Drive, Stone Mountain; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Billy Morris Chandler, 60, Roscoe Davis Road, Monroe; DUI - alcohol, following too closely.
• Jamyra Allione Cook, 28, Walden Brook Drive, Lithonia; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Charlotte Brook Dobbs, 43, Parker Road, Covington; exceeded number of recreational vehicles on property.
• Richard Emanuel Eiland, 43, Kindall Lane, Covington; failure to appear, no proof of insurance.
• Gerald Lamar Evans, 24, Fairway Trail, Covington; criminal trespass, cruelty to children.
• Phillip Stanley Fuller, 67, Cowan Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol.
• Domonique Fitzgerald Gaither, 32, Greenway Lane, Covington; reckless conduct.
• Cloret Gasper, 18, Salem Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Alexander Gasper-Escandon, 18, no address given; theft by shoplifting.
• Rhonda Watkins Gober, 58, Macadamia Court, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Curtis Lee Goss Jr., 38, homeless; criminal trespass, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Montreal Devon Gray, 32, Tulip Poplar Way, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Deirdre Sherise Haynes, 46, Mountain Crest, Stone Mountain; DUI - alcohol less safe, failure to stop at stop sign, one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands, open container.
• Quintance Cinque Horton, 38, Cedar Park Way, Stone Mountain; abandonment of dependent child.
• Thomas Allen Isbell, 50, Alcovy North Drive, Mansfield; failure to appear.
• Jeffery Scott McDowell, 50, Hunington Drive, Loganville; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Oran Shmarkis Moreland, 33, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Eilen Joanna Moreno, 18, Salem Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Alisa Denise Nabors, 38, Valley Drive, Conyers; aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children.
• Drew Alexander Parrott, 25, Erskine Road, Monticello; driving in circular or zigzag course/laying drags, DUI - alcohol less safe.
• Paula Saldana, 63, Henderson Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Reginald Ricardo Shears, 41, Palm Tree Drive, Lithonia; drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Michael Anthony Shivers-Ford, 42, Craines, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign.
• Taylor Nicole Smith, 24, Riverhill Court, Covington; battery, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children - two counts.
• Tanesheia Kierra Stanley, 26, Greenway Lane, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Robert Lee Tiyson, 36, Caney Fork Circle, Braselton; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to yield right of way.
• Shedrick Lavon Vason, 40, Morningside Drive, Covington; abandonment of dependent child.
• William Campbell Wade, 40, Dorchester Drive, Covington; driving without headlights in the dark, DUI - alcohol.
• Alayiah Janea Williams, 17, Cameroons Court, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Marcus Gary Williams, 28, Avery Street, Covington; battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children, failure to dim headlights, fleeing or attempting to elude, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Anna Christine Winting, 37, Johns View Court, Alpharetta; DUI - drugs, open container, operation of vehicle without current plate, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Danielle Antoinette Wooten, 28, Campbell Road, Atlanta; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Tyrone Alfonso Young, 57, Westwood Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, speeding.
