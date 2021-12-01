The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Solomon Antwaun Denham, 33, Laurel Post Court, Lithonia; aggravated child molestation.
• Brian Keith Edwards, 26, Briar Cliff Road, Warner Robins; failure to appear.
• Idris Aleem English, 27, Old Louisville Road, Augusta; failure to appear.
• Angleo Herbert Hill, 41, Kelly Court, Jonesboro; probation violation.
• Noah Austin Hyde, 28, Arline Street, Conyers; probation violation.
• Melissa Marie Johnson, 31, Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain; forgery.
• Jacquelyn Elaine Mann, 29, North Cherokee Road, Social Circle; probation violation.
• Carlos Dijon Mosby, 27, Jacobs Lane, Loganville; driving while license suspended or revoked, open container, probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Julian Antonio Nolley, 42, Jeffery Drive, Ellenwood; failure to appear.
• Kenneth Vince Pate Jr., 27, Neal Street, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Christopher George Payton, 26, Huntcliff Place, Covington; probation violation.
• Michael Patrick Phillips, 51, Hidden Valley Drive, Conyers; child molestation.
• Justin Taylor Ries, 24, Parish Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, suspended revoked or canceled registration, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Bruce Devonte Robinson III, 27, North Towne Cove, Stockbridge; failure to appear.
• Anton Lorenzo Russell, 40, Cowan Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Lefon Smith, 72, Mulberry Street, Porterdale; disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts.
• Christopher La-Shawn Stafford, 37, Orchard Grove, Stone Mountain, forgery.
• Phillipe Montrel Thomas, 32, Ruth Street, Covington; battery, cruelty to children - four counts.
• Jeffry Anthony Thomasaborio, 35, Raleigh Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Elizabeth Annette Vollrath, 24, Rocky Ridge Boulevard, Douglasville; contempt of court.
• Martevius Andreas Watkins, 27, Pinetop Court, Lilburn; probation violation.
• Brandon Alexander Womack, 41, Ga. Highway 212, Covington; parole violation.
• Nathaniel Cain Womack, 37, Ga. Highway 212, Covington; drugs not in original container, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of intent to distribute methamphetamine, probation violation.
• Keiaundra Domonique Chaffin, 21, West Thomas Street, Milledgeville; criminal damage to property.
• Charles Penelton Colquit Jr., Fairington Farms Lane, Lithonia; DUI - alcohol, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, public drunkenness, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jesus Diaz, 17, Access Road, Covington; driving without a license, DUI - alcohol.
• William Chris Dimsdale, 51, Wimbledon Road, Atlanta; DUI - alcohol, operation of vehicle without current plate, speeding.
• Aureliz Gonzalez, 21, Amherst Trail, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Joshua Kianna Hamilton, 24, Wildcat Creek Drive, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Albert Thomas Huff, 34, County Creek Road, Newborn; driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI - alcohol; knowingly driving motor vehciel on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; no motorcycle helmet; no proof of insurance.
• Danny Earl Hurd, 68, Corn Crib Loop, Douglasville; disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.
• Keith Bernard Kinchen, 40, Sterling Lake, Covington; disobeying traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Shannon Lee Lane, 50, Kingston Court, Conyers probation violation.
• Brian Dana Lucas, 48, Persons Street, Monticello; failure to appear.
• Isabella Annamaire McDaniels, 22, Mill Chase, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Joseph Thomas Mims, 52, Marietta Street, Atlanta; theft by shoplifting.
• Jarrod Neville Morris, 37, Chestnut Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, failure to yield.
• Charles Nana, 56, Wheat Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane usage.
• Kristina Leigh Ooglesby, 50, Bryant Road, Oxford; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Luis Alejandro Santoyo-Zermeno, 38, Aviator Court, Snellville; following too closely, violation of family violence order.
• Nicholas Quinshord Thomas, 26, Bethany Road, Covington; disobeying traffic control device, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Lynette Da’Shay Troutman, 25, Wildcat Creek Drive, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Ronald Earl Tyler Jr., 36, Hunt Club Run, Norcross; DUI - alcohol.
• Vester Roberta Watson, 86, Marble Drive, Oxford; criminal trespass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.