The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from July 27 to Aug. 2, 2022:
• Coreshea Anteus Aberdeen, 35, Twilight Lane, Calumet, Ill.; interstate interference with custody, kidnapping.
• Charles Jeffery Bailey, 38, Quails Court, Covington; DUI - alcohol, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, habitual violator, hit and run, open container, improper backing.
• Derrick Ramone Banks, 48, Puckett Street, Covington; criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, simple assault on an officer.
• Akiernea Sanchez Barkley, 39, Lackey Street, Covington; child molestation - two counts.
• Brandon Gerard Belcher, 39, Flat Rock Road, Oxford; criminal attempt to commit a felony - rape, false imprisonment, probation violation, sexual battery, simple battery.
• Charles James Burch, 41, Budgetel Inn, Conley; probation violation.
• Christian Nicole Cooper, 26, Homeless; failure to appear.
• Antwon Wesley Desravines, 32, Senry Oak Court, Stockbridge; probation violation.
• Larance Dafraye Franklin, 37, Beaverdam Court, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana, receipt/possession/transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, parole violation.
• Decarlos Brayeshawn Giles, 21, Mountain View Circle, Covington; possession or control of any material depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct - two counts, sexual exploitation of children - seven counts.
• Victor Isiah Gomez, 19, Blackwell Street, Covington; burglary.
• Jami Monique Griggs, 20, Emory Street, Covington; false report of a crime, receipt/possession/transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
• James Lee Hegwood, 30, Old East Fairview road, Stockbridge; aggravated assault, receipt/possession/transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction, criminal damage, theft by taking.
• Derrick Anders Horton, 41, Ivy Glenn Road, Decatur; probation violation.
• Troy Blake Howard, 36, Sugar Hill Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Ronnie Floyd Maxwell, 53, Atla Road, Covington; aggravated child molestation - two counts, aggravated sodomy - two counts, driving while license suspended or revoked, enticing a child for indecent purposes, failure to register as a sex offender, fleeing or attempting to elude, hit and run, operation of vehicle without current plate, probation violation, rape, reckless driving, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway.
• Rickeyta Candace McCoy, 33, McCoy Road, Smiths Station, Ala.; fleeing or attempting to elude, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana, reckless driving, violation of stop/yield sign.
• Kendrick Lee Powell, 33, Creste Drive, Decatur; aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, terroristic threats and acts.
• Romauri Sandra Roquemore, 21, Oak Manor Drive, Covington; probation violation, terroristic threats and acts.
• Keith Allen Costley, 44, Branch Wood Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, simple battery.
• Melanie Iris Douglas, 59, Birchbriar Court, Decatur; theft by shoplifting.
• Daniyah Tyasia Dyer, 18, Brookwood Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting - two counts.
• Jessica Ann Evans, 23, Rock Hill Road, Ponce de Leon, Fla.; theft by shoplifting.
• Jasmine Aniya-Joornac Featherstone-Hunt, 17, Magnolia Heights, Covington; battery.
• Anson Blake Graves, 22, Shepherd Road, Mansfield; affray, disorderly conduct.
• Alyearia La’Najiah Hamm, 20, Helm Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely.
• Kamiesha Vontrell Hancock, 38, Woodmont Court, Macon; criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.
• Reggie Fermin Iacono, 27, Amanad Drive, Lithonia; driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name/address/birthdate, operation of vehicle without current plate, speeding.
• William Henry Johnson, 50, Julia Ann Lane, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
• Maria Arica Lee, 34, Green Street, Covington; DUI - alcohol less safe, hit and run.
• Sabrina Elizabeth Malcolm, 37, Henderson Mill Road, Mansfield; theft by shoplifting.
• Damien Emale Mitchell, 28, Keath Drive, Atlanta; theft by shoplifting.
• Jakira Latrice Robinson, 17, Wellington Ridge, Covington; battery.
• Schlendia Monique Robinson, 35, Godby Road, Stockbridge; criminal damage to property, terroristic threats and acts - four counts.
• De’Erica Breanna Tory, 19, Lakeview Drive, Covington; theft by taking.
• Shanenon Raysean Wair, 24, Flat Shoals Road, Decatur; DUI - alcohol, no driver’s license on person.
• Cicily Legerter Williams, 39, Cedar Ridge Drive, Covington; terroristic threats and acts - two counts.
• Tahmani Ra’Shaun Williams, 19, Valley Court, Covington; sexual exploitation of children - three counts.
• Austin Taylor Wilson, 18, White Western Lane, Southpoint, Fla.; aggravated battery, battery, terroristic threats and acts.
Recommended for you
Sunday Citizen looked at data on sleeping, along with medical studies and websites, to curate a list of 10 sleeping tips for new parents. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.