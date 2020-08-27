The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Henry Edward Aikens, 57, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked - M, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, speeding.
• Jimmy Gage Averitt, 18, Cowan Road, Covington; theft by receiving property - F.
• Denese Kay Bucknor, 49, Oak Manor Drive, Covington; cruelty to children - first degree.
• Deshon Ferrari Byrd, 29, Oa Street, Covington; probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property - M, theft by taking - F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Pierre Lashawn, 26, Lakeview Court, Austell; probation violation.
• Haley Leigh Cline, 25, Wheat Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Don Bountavee Daraphane, 33, Stone Road, Oxford; probation violation.
• David Lowell Drake Jr., 57, homeless, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Christopher James Few, 27, Peachtree Street, Porterdale; criminal trespass, entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony.
• Brian LaCraig Hall, 39, Griffin Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Jamariel De’Marc’kel Hobbs, 24, Milton Drive, Covington; aggravated assault - FV, aggravated cruelty to animals.
• Allen Michael Humphries, 29, Stag Run Drive, Mansfield; battery, possession and use of drug-related objects, probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property - F, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Roddreqes Latavius Joiner, 35, Turner Lake Circle, Covington; parole violation.
• Malawn Cornell Kelley, 45, homeless; criminal use of an article with altered ID mark (ther than motor vehicle), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, possession of methamphetamine, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Channell Key, 24, Beachwood Trail, Roswell; probation violation.
• Robert Samuel Morrison, 44, Justine Court, Covington; aggravated assault - FV, criminal trespass - FV, simple battery - FV.
• Joshua Darryn Scott, 35, Tudor Drive, Jonesboro; probation violation.
• Rebecca Ann Smith, 46, Covington; criminal use of an article with altered identification, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine.
• Justin Glenn Spell, 37, Atlanta Street, Barnesville; probation violation.
• Sharae Marie Tompkins, 29, Cowan Road, Covington; possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Casey Christopher Tuggle, 32, Charles Court, Winder; probation violation.
• James Shawn Turbyfield, 49, Spillers Drive, Covington; battery - FV.
• Quincy Lee Darahael Vaughn, 35, Almand Branch Road, Conyers; burglary - second degree - F, two counts; theft by taking - F.
• William Russell White, 30, Green Hill Way, Covington; battery, cruelty to children - third degree, involuntary manslaughter - F.
• Gannon Chase Whitehead, 43, Atla Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Michael Anthony Wilderness, 35, Marshall Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Makenzie Alana Daniel, 18, Kay Terrace, Conyers; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Alvin Dix, 51, Glen Echol Drive, Covington; terroristic threats and acts - M.
• Mary Kaye Ghorley, 50, North Porter Street, Newborn; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Rodney Eugene Jones, 52, Butler Bridge Road, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Gerard Miquel Parks, 38, Clanton Terrace, Decatur; battery - FV.
• Andre Lasalle Scott, 22, Lawn Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, possession and use od drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• James Frank Turbyfield, 72, Starr Street, Covington; battery - FV, M.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.