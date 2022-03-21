COVINGTON — Newton County’s Juvenile Court services will add a truancy intake officer to its staff to help address the growing problems of truancy and educational neglect.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the request at its March 15 meeting.
Juvenile Court Judge Candice Branche told commissioners that the problem of truancy in Newton County schools is worsening due to COVID-19 and is expected to continue to grow during the “busy season,” which she said begins in April. Under Georgia law, more than five unexcused absences constitutes truancy.
Kathryn Rider, court administrator, told commissioners that she currently supervises two intake officers for the Juvenile Court system, but that they are “very overwhelmed” with the number of overall referrals coming in. The growing truancy issue is another layer to their workload.
Rider said as of March 15 the school system had received 1,143 attendance referrals that could lead to a filing of truancy or education neglect. She said the Juvenile Court is not equipped to manage that type of volume with just two intake officers.
She explained that the new truancy intake officer would act as a liaison between the family and the court in cases of truancy and education neglect, working to provide early intervention and diversion services.
Branche said her overall goal is to establish a truancy board that would allow the truancy officer to work with DFCS, the Department of Juvenile Justice, law enforcement, and Board of Education social workers. The goal of this board would be to prevent children from coming into the court system.
“What I’m trying to do is prevent (these cases) from coming to see me until it is absolutely necessary, because by the time they see me, a child is either going on probation because it is considered an actual charge and they going to have that on their record, or they are moving into foster care because there may be more issues going on,” Branche said.
Rider said truancy problems are typically “the tip of the iceberg.”
“There is a reason these kids are not going to school. … Once we get in and figure out the root of the problem, there is a lot more than just truancy or education neglect.”
Branche asked commissioners for an additional $4,936 this fiscal year to fund the new intake officer position, followed by $38,502 next fiscal year. Branche pointed out that her office had savings of $101,000 this fiscal year that she would like the board to return to her budget in the 2022-23 fiscal year. Branch said she hoped to hire the new intake officer by May 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.