COVINGTON — A reclamation project underway at the Newton County Landfill is back on track after being delayed by rainfall earlier this year.
Curtis Reynolds a consulting engineer with Harbin Engineering, told members of the county’s Solid Waste Management Authority last month that the project is making “very good progress” and is on schedule.
Work to reclaim one unlined cell of the landfill is being performed by Peed Bros. Inc. and got underway last November. The project is something the county agreed to do more than five years ago as part of a groundwater contamination corrective action plan with the state Environmental Protection Division. The unlined cell was in use from 1987 until it was closed in 1998.
Once all of the waste has been mined from the unlined cell — a process that could take three years — a liner will be installed to make the cell usable again. The state EPD now requires that all municipal waste landfills be lined and that the leachate be collected and treated as wastewater.
Lining the reclaimed cell will also extend the life of the landfill without expanding the landfill site, something that residents in the neighboring Spring Hill community oppose.
Test wells at the landfill are used to monitor the groundwater, which flows east and south toward the nearby Yellow River. County officials have said that monitoring has shown that no contamination has been found in the Yellow River or outside the landfill site itself.