COVINGTON — Beginning May 19, the Newton County Library System will offer curbside pickup service at the Covington branch only. Curbside will be available weekly Tuesday - Saturday from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., by appointment only.
Weather permitting, patrons with scheduled appointments will be able to pick up materials placed on hold at the meeting room side entrance of the Covington Branch Library located at 7116 Floyd St., Covington.
Library staff began contacting patrons with materials currently on hold on May 14 in order to set up appointments.
NCLS staff will be available to check out items on hold and bring requested materials out to patron's vehicles in the curbside pickup line.
The library also asks that patrons wear a protective mask for the safety of its staff and other patrons. Please be sure to follow the arrows in the parking lot to the curbside station.
As the library continues to monitor the current health situation, all in-house services and in-house programming remain suspended until further notice.
To place library items on hold, please visit the PINES website by going to the library's website at www.newtonlibraries.org and clicking on the PINES icon or beginning May 18th call 678-729-1350 between 12-5 M-F.
For more information or questions on curbside service, please e-mail tellus@newtonlibraries.org
Please continue to check the library's website www.newtonlibraries.org and Facebook page for more COVID-19 service updates.
