...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA AND PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for gusty winds and relative humidity values at or
below 25 percent, which is in effect until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* Affected Area...Central Georgia and portions of north Georgia.
* Timing...Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
* Winds...West at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 20 to
around 25 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Oconee National Forest. A Red Flag
Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either
occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15
to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
COVINGTON — Newton County is continuing to explore the possibility of funding a 10-bed expansion at Piedmont Newton Hospital.
The Board of Commissioners was asked by the hospital in March to contribute $2.2 million from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for renovations at the hospital that would make room for 10 additional beds. Commissioners tabled a vote on the measure to allow time to request participation from the city of Covington. However, commissioners later learned that the city has no ARPA funds remaining.
Commissioners took up the request again at their April 18 meeting, this time voting unanimously to have Finance Director Brittany White look for alternative sources of funding for the project.
Dr. Norris Little, chief medical officer and interim CEO at Piedmont Newton, told commissioners in March that demand at the hospital has increased over the past two years. Prior to the pandemic, Little said, the daily in-patient census was around 50; that number now is closer to 80. Daily emergency room visits went from 100 to as many as 150, he said.
When the hospital reaches its in-patient capacity, those who are admitted through the ER must wait for a bed to open, which can take days, he said.
Little said the hospital anticipates demand will continue to increase due to ongoing economic development in the county and surrounding areas and new housing developments that are in the works.
Little said the 10-bed increase can be accomplished within the hospital’s existing footprint in about six months, but that it is just a stop-gap measure until more significant additions can be made to the hospital.
