COVINGTON — Newton County is continuing to explore the possibility of funding a 10-bed expansion at Piedmont Newton Hospital.

The Board of Commissioners was asked by the hospital in March to contribute $2.2 million from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for renovations at the hospital that would make room for 10 additional beds. Commissioners tabled a vote on the measure to allow time to request participation from the city of Covington. However, commissioners later learned that the city has no ARPA funds remaining.

