COVINGTON — Several key positions in Newton County’s government are without permanent directors and could be filled in the next several weeks.
Positions to be filled include county attorney, county manager, director of Development Services and landfill manager. The county manager position has been held since March by Jarvis Sims, who is serving on an interim basis under a one-year contract, and county legal services have been provided by Patrick Jaugstetter of the law firm of Jarrard & Davis since last fall. Former landfill manager Kevin Walter retired in September, and former Development Services director Judy Johnson left last spring to take a position in Jasper County. Employees within those two departments have taken on the interim director roles.
The county attorney position has been open since the Board of Commissioners voted last summer to hire an in-house attorney. Megan Martin, the county attorney working at that time under contract with Jarrard & Davis, applied for the job and was offered a six-month contract, which she claimed board members knew was unacceptable. She sued claiming race and age discrimination and was awarded $500,000 in a settlement.
Former county manager Lloyd Kerr left in December 2021 after the BOC voted 3-2 not to renew his contract. He, too, sued claiming race discrimination and was awarded $575,000 in a settlement.
The deadline to apply for the county manager and county attorney positions was Nov. 7. According to the county’s Human Resources Department, as of Nov. 3 the county had received three applications for county attorney and 12 applications for county manager. The county attorney position has a posted minimum annual salary of $185,000. The county manager posting does not list a minimum annual salary, but interim County Manager Sims is working under a one-year $150,000 contract.
The deadline to apply for the Development Services director’s position was Nov. 1. The minimum salary for that job is $80,165. The county has received 11 applications.
The deadline to apply for the landfill manager position is Nov. 15. So far, the county has received eight applications.
