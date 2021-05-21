COVINGTON — Newton County resident Jeremy Mimbs, 40, was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thursday and charged with four counts of the sexual exploitation of children, including the possession and distribution of child pornography.
The GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation into Mimbs’ online activity after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicating Mimbs was uploading child sexual abuse material using a popular online platform. On Thursday, agents from the GBI’s CEACC Unit, with assistance from the Covington Police Department, executed a search warrant at Mimbs' residence. They reportedly found evidence that led to his arrest. He was taken into custody and booked into the Newton County Detention Center.
This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
https://gbi.georgia.gov/press-releases/2021-05-21/newton-county-man-arrested-sexual-exploitation-children
