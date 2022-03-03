COVINGTON — Newton County’s new interim county manager will be on the job starting March 7.
The Board of Commissioners approved a one-year interim contract with Jarvis Sims at its March 1 meeting. Sims, who previously worked for Augusta-Richmond County, was identified as the final candidate in February in the board’s search for an interim successor to former county manager Lloyd Kerr.
The county has been without a manager since Dec. 31.
“We are excited to get him in and move forward and get things back to normal as fast as we can,” said Chairman Marcello Banes, adding that budgeting is one of Sims’ strong suits.
The vote to bring Sims on board was not unanimous after District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders argued that Sims’ contract contained some of the same elements that three of the board members found objectionable in Kerr’s contract.
Kerr’s employment with the county ended in Dec. 31 after the board voted 3-2 in November not to renew his contract. Sanders, District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson voted not to renew Kerr’s contract.
At the board’s meeting March 1, Sanders and Henderson voted against Sims’ contract, with Mason, District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards and District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan in favor.
Under the approved contract, Sims will be paid an annual salary of $150,000, which Sanders said is more than was initially offered. She also pointed out that the salary is greater than the $137,500 annually paid to Kerr.
Human Resources Director Amanda Shoemaker told Sanders there was no set salary for the position. She said Sims had initially requested a salary range of $137,000 to $140,000, “but after further negotiations, he decided that he wanted to offer the $150,000.”
“As an interim, giving an increase in the salary from what our previous county manager had, I have an issue with that,” said Sanders.
Board Chairman Marcello Banes said Thursday that Sims negotiated for the $150,000 salary after looking at comparable salaries for county managers and city administrators in area jurisdictions. Banes said the Covington city manager makes $153,000 annually.
In addition to his annual salary, the county will pay premiums for health and dental insurance for Sims, provide life insurance coverage equal to two times his annual salary and provide short-term disability insurance.
Sims will receive 240 hours of paid annual leave a year and accrue sick leave at the rate of 120 hours per year. He can accrue and carry a maximum of 240 hours of annual leave time.
In response to a question by Sanders, Shoemaker said other county employees do not receive similar leave benefits. Sanders said she was concerned about having to pay the accrued leave in the case of an involuntary separation.
“The county manager is a stand-alone position,” Shoemaker said. “Other counties throughout the state or top city administrators are enacting a similar benefit.”
The contract calls for the county to provide an automobile for Sims’ use or may choose to pay a $500 per month auto allowance. If Sims declines the county automobile provided to him, the county is not obligated to pay the auto allowance. Sims will also get a county cell phone that he can use for reasonable personal use.
The county will also contribute 5% of Sims’ annual salary to a 401(a) account. If Sims contributes up to 5% to the plan, the county will match that contribution up to 5%.
Severance is not addressed in the contract because it is an interim position.
Commissioner Edwards made a motion to approve the contract, and Commissioner Mason seconded it.
Sanders offered a substitute motion to table the contract, and Henderson seconded it.
“There are a lot of issues that were also in the previous contract that were brought up that a lot of commissioners on this platform had problems with,” said Sanders. “But I don’t hear anybody talking about it. It’s the exact same contract that our previous county manager had.”
Sanders’ motion failed 3-2.
Banes called the question on the original motion, and it passed 3-2
Since his departure, Kerr has initiated a racial discrimination and breach of contract lawsuit against the county. In legal filings sent to the county, Kerr’s attorney pointed out that the county had agreed to adjust Kerr’s salary based on a market study of comparable positions. An analysis of county manager salaries in the area determined that Kerr’s salary should have been between $175,000 and $200,500. However, the county had not adjusted his salary.
