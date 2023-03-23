COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Commissioners is considering a request from Piedmont Newton Hospital for funding to increase its inpatient capacity by 10 beds.
Dr. Norris Little, chief medical officer and interim CEO at the hospital, presented the request to commissioners at their regular meeting Tuesday.
“We think this has a direct impact on the citizens of our community in improving our ability to admit them to the hospital, get them a bed in the hospital when they are sick, and provide better care for them,” he said.
Norris said that, while the urgency of the COVID-19 pandemic has waned, the hospital continues to see an increase in its in-patient population and emergency room visits. He noted that the hospital provides about $35 million in indigent care in the county annually.
Prior to the pandemic, Norris said, the daily in-patient census was around 50; that number now is closer to 80. Emergency room visits went from 100 to as many as 150, he said.
When the hospital reaches its in-patient capacity, those who are admitted through the ER must wait for a bed to open, which can take days, he said.
Norris requested that the county allocate $2.2 million of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for the changes needed to add the 10 beds.
Norris said the hospital anticipates demand will continue to increase due to ongoing economic development in the county and surrounding areas and new housing developments that are in the works.
Norris said the 10-bed increase can be accomplished within the hospital’s existing footprint in about six months, but that it is just a stop-gap measure until more significant additions can be made to the hospital.
“We are looking for a bridge to help us for the short-term future,” said Norris. “We see the growth in the county being such that we will have to make a major infrastructure investment from a hospital standpoint in this community in order to keep up with the growth in the long term.”
Norris said long-term plans to address the increase in demand for services would be in the five-year range.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards said his family knows first-hand the reality of having a loved one wait in the ER for an inpatient bed to become available, and he supports making the contribution to the hospital.
However, District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders expressed concern about depleting the county’s remaining ARPA funding and suggested that the municipalities in the county should be asked to contribute, “because everybody in Newton County uses the hospital.”
According to county Finance Director Brittany White, the county has slightly less than $3 million remaining in ARPA funds.
Newton received about $22 million in ARPA funding, while the city of Covington received $5.3 million, Mansfield received $165,000, Porterdale got $551,900, Newborn $292,400, and Oxford was allocated $876,000.
The board voted to table the hospital’s request for 30 days to give Chairman Marcello Banes an opportunity to speak with Covington officials about contributing to the project.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
