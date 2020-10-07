COVINGTON — A request by the city of Covington to include the Square park as an area where open consumption of alcohol is allowed was rebuffed by the Newton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.
Commissioners unanimously rejected a proposed amendment to the intergovernmental agreement that allows the city to manage the Square park, which is owned by the county, for economic development and tourism promotion. The agreement specifies that the city cannot issue a permit for the sale of alcoholic beverages in the Square without prior approval by the BOC.
The city approved ordinances last December establishing the downtown area and Legion Field as entertainment districts where outside consumption of alcohol is allowed during special events. However, the downtown entertainment district does not include the park — or greenspace area — at the center of the Square. The city was seeking to add that to the area where alcohol could be consumed during special events, like the Fourth of July celebration.
But commissioners on Tuesday expressed reservations about permitting alcohol in an area already busy with automobile and foot traffic.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards described the congestion around the Square as “absolute chaos.”
In addition, Edwards said there was no support for the change among his constituents.
“The District 1 constituency does not want this at all,” said Edwards. “That is unsolicited input from my constituency. They are adamantly opposed to it, and that’s going to be where I stand.”
District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson, in whose district the town Square lies, said he believes there is already enough access to alcohol.
“Do we have to have alcohol everywhere?” he said, while noting that a couple of blocks away a person could be arrested for open consumption of alcohol.
District 3 Commissioner Nancy Schulz asked which law enforcement agency would be responsible for enforcement on county property. Sheriff Ezell Brown, who was at the meeting, said he was not prepared to make a statement at the time.
District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan made the motion to deny the city’s request. The motion was seconded by Henderson and approved unanimously.
Under the city’s entertainment district ordinance, the downtown area is recognized as the Covington Historic Downtown Entertainment District. The district is defined as being in the boundaries of Usher Street on the north side, Conyers Street on the south side, Elm Street on the east side, and Brown Street on the west side.
Only those establishments holding licenses for retail sales for on-premises consumption are allowed to sell alcohol for outside consumption by the drink, and only during the hours of any special event approved for outside consumption of alcoholic beverages by resolution of the mayor and City Council.
Establishments selling alcohol for outside consumption are required to purchase clear plastic cups from the city that have the city’s logo and name imprinted on them, and may only dispense alcohol for outside consumption in those cups. Establishments selling alcohol are also required to purchase wristbands from the city and each person buying alcohol for outside consumption is required to wear the wristbands while in the entertainment district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.