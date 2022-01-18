COVINGTON — A refusal by three of Newton County’s commissioners to extend the contract of former county manager Lloyd Kerr has resulted in a second threat of legal action against the county this month claiming racial discrimination.
Kerr’s attorney, Edward D. Buckley of the Buckley Beal law firm, sent Newton County an ante litem notice Jan. 18, informing the county that Kerr intends to sue the county for refusing to renew his contract based on his race. Buckley’s letter claims that the three commissioners who voted not to renew Kerr’s contract “have a history of publicly advocating for all leadership positions within the county to be held by African Americans, which is an unlawful, racially discriminatory employment practice.”
Commissioners Alana Sanders, J.C. Henderson and Demond Mason, who are Black, voted against renewing Kerr’s contract on Nov. 2. Kerr is white.
Buckley is the same attorney representing former county attorney Megan Martin in a similar legal action against the county claiming racial and age discrimination. Martin is also white.
Buckley further states that Sanders, Mason and Henderson have posted videos on social media advocating for Black leadership or have expressed racial hostility in conversations with public officials.
Buckley asserts that Kerr, Martin and other county employees at leadership levels who are white have “expressed concerns” to Commission Chairman Marcello Banes “about decisions made or pending concerning their employment based on their race.”
“Commissioners Sanders and Mason have made comments on both social media and to other commissioners regarding their intent to hire an African American candidate to replace Mr. Kerr,” Buckley wrote. “Commissioner J.C. Henderson has also made race-based comments regarding hiring practices.”
In addition to the claim of discrimination, Buckley claims that the county breached Kerr’s contract by failing to adjust Kerr’s salary based on a market salary study, as required by his contract. Kerr’s annual salary was $137,500; an analysis of county manager salaries in the area determined that his salary should be between $175,000 and $200,500. However, the county did not adjust Kerr’s salary.
Buckley proposes a settlement of $700,000, which is the equivalent of three years of compensation and benefits, including the salary adjustment required under Kerr’s contract. He also proposes that the county pay Kerr compensatory damages, punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.
If the county does not respond by Feb. 1, Buckley said the law firm will proceed with a federal lawsuit.
The law firm is also seeking a settlement of $850,000, plus compensatory and punitive damages, and attorneys' fees in Martin’s case.
Because the Board of Commissioners has not hired an attorney to succeed Martin, it is unclear who will represent the county in these two cases. The current attorney who works for Newton County, Patrick Jaugstetter, works for Martin’s former firm, which would constitute a conflict of interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.