COVINGTON — Newton County commissioners voted Aug. 16 to file an objection to a city of Covington annexation for the purpose of developing a massive industrial warehouse/manufacturing/e-commerce project
The county was notified July 11 by the city that it intended to annex 55.8 acres of the site, part of an overall 478-acre tract between Alcovy, Flat Rock and Gregory roads. Proposed development on the site includes 4 million square feet of distribution and manufacturing space encompassing nine buildings that would be connected by two new roads within the site. According to documents filed with the Northeast Georgia Regional Development Commission, the site plan includes an unspecified number of car parking spaces, trailer parking spaces and loading bays, as well as 15 detention ponds for stormwater management. As proposed, 48% of the site would be impervious surface.
Developer Newton Land Investments LLC is proposing to develop the project in two phases, with buildout estimated to be 2030. The property is owned by Southpoint Land Company LLC, JBW Investments LLC, and JF Land Investments LLC.
According to information provided to the state by the developer, at completion the project will have an estimated value of $150 million and generate local tax revenues of $1.5 million to $2.5 million annually.
The Board of Commissioners first discussed the annexation at its Aug. 2 meeting and deferred a decision until Tuesday, Aug. 16. The county’s objection means that the annexation request will be heard by a panel created by the state Department of Community Affairs.
County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter said the panel could reject the county’s objection, reject the annexation or impose conditions on the annexation.
The county’s objection is based on a substantial difference in the land use and zoning between the city and county. The 55.8 acres in unincorporated Newton County are zoned Agricultural and are part of the Flint Hill character area, which is described as “a rural community tied closely to the preservation, recreation, and conservation of the Lake Varner Reservoir.” Suitable land uses within this character area include agriculture, residential, parks and recreation, and conservation. If annexed into the city, the land use would be an industrial/manufacturing classification, one of the most intensive uses. The owners are requesting city zoning of heavy industrial.
Questions were also raised about the cost impact to county infrastructure.
Jaugstetter also said his research into the issue indicates that further development beyond the 478-acre tract is possible.
“We have come to understand that this project is likely part of a much larger project, that potentially could be this developer or an associated developer, and loop around into a large residential development to the north and to the east and potentially to be adjacent to Lake Varner,” Jaugstetter said. “There have been some indications that we have picked up on that there is a potential plan in the future to annex property, but we can’t tell you for certain that that will happen or won’t happen.”
District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan made a motion to file the objection based on infrastructure demands and the substantial change in intensity of the allowable land uses. District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards seconded the motion, and it passed 3-2, with District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson opposed.
Both dissenting commissioners expressed concerns about the legal fees the county would incur by defending an objection to the rezoning.
Henderson said he has seen the county lose other annexation objections.
“And the only people, in my opinion, who profited from it were the attorneys who were doing the objecting,” said Henderson. “I think what is best for us is to go ahead and annex it into the city … most of that property, or at least half of it, is nothing but rock.”
Sanders asked Jaugstetter how long it would take to go through the objection process and panel hearing.
Jaugstetter said the timeframe would be up to the DCA.
“It will take a few months; scheduling is up to the DCA,” he said. “It’s not going to be six figures, but it’s not going to be cheap. It’s going to take a good bit of work.”
But District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason, who supported filing the objection, said decisions shouldn’t be made based on what legal fees might be.
“Is this going to be more of a harm to our community, or is it going to be more of a help to our community?” he asked. “I think that’s what we need to base our decision off of — not what our legal fees are going to be, because we’ve made decisions in the past that caused this board to incur legal fees that we probably shouldn’t have, but we did it anyway … let’s look at what is going to be best for the community and what isn’t.”
