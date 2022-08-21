Annexation map.jpg

Tracts proposed to be annexed into the city of Covington are denoted by stars on this aerial map.

COVINGTON — Newton County commissioners voted Aug. 16 to file an objection to a city of Covington annexation for the purpose of developing a massive industrial warehouse/manufacturing/e-commerce project

The county was notified July 11 by the city that it intended to annex 55.8 acres of the site, part of an overall 478-acre tract between Alcovy, Flat Rock and Gregory roads. Proposed development on the site includes 4 million square feet of distribution and manufacturing space encompassing nine buildings that would be connected by two new roads within the site. According to documents filed with the Northeast Georgia Regional Development Commission, the site plan includes an unspecified number of car parking spaces, trailer parking spaces and loading bays, as well as 15 detention ponds for stormwater management. As proposed, 48% of the site would be impervious surface.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos