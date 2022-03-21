...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE
Newton County Animal Services, along with Planned PEThood, is offering a free vaccination and microchip clinic this Saturday.
COVINGTON — Newton County Animal Services is offering a free pet vaccination and microchip clinic this Saturday at Turner Lake Pavilion.
The clinic is open to Newton County residents only, and households are limited to three pets each. The clinic will be capped at the first 200 pets.
The event will take place March 26 from 9 a.m. until noon. Turner Lake Pavilion is located at 6185 Turner Lake Road NW, Covington.
Services provided will include rabies vaccination (age applicable), distemper/parvo vaccination, microchip, flea treatment (while supplies last), spay/neuter voucher utilizing self transport to the Duluth location of Planned PEThood.
The clinic is offered by Newton Animal Services in conjunction with Planned PEThood.
