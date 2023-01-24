...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT EST WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could be locally stronger as heavy
showers and a few thunderstorms move across the area during this
time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
COVINGTON — Newton County is offering financial assistance to its residents through the American Rescue Plan Act. For those seeking emergency rental and mortgage relief, please apply at the following link: ERAP - Newton County (newtoncountygaerap.com). You must be a Newton County resident to apply.
Newton County individuals in the household who have qualified for unemployment benefits or have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or have experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak; and individuals in the household who can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability by being past due on utilities, rent, or mortgage are eligible to apply.
Those who are not eligible are households that have incomes above 80% of the area's median income; households that cannot show a COVID-19 hardship or risk of homelessness or housing instability; and renter or mortgage households that are not behind on either rent or utility bills.
Applicants can receive a maximum of eight months rent, two of which can be for future rents and six for rent arrears or a maximum of three months arrears and one month future mortgage.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents