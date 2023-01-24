#31. Newton County
COVINGTON — Newton County is offering financial assistance to its residents through the American Rescue Plan Act. For those seeking emergency rental and mortgage relief, please apply at the following link: ERAP - Newton County (newtoncountygaerap.com). You must be a Newton County resident to apply.

Newton County individuals in the household who have qualified for unemployment benefits or have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or have experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak; and individuals in the household who can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability by being past due on utilities, rent, or mortgage are eligible to apply.

