COVINGTON — Newton County is offering residents an opportunity to learn more about their local government through a program called Government 101.
There are six sessions in the program, one each month beginning in February and ending in July. Each session is on the first Thursday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. at Turner Lake.
The first session on Feb. 6 will feature Newton County's constitutional officers — Sheriff Ezell Brown, Probate Court Judge Melanie Bell, Clerk of Courts Linda Hays, Tax Commissioner Dana Darby and Coroner Tommy Davis.
On March 5 attendees can hear from a Superior Court judge, Juvenile Court judge, District Attorney Layla Zon and Public Defender Anthony Carter.
The April 2 session will feature Finance Director Brittany White, Information Services Director Greg Mann, Public Works Director Chris Malcom, Transportation Director Chester Clegg and Water Resources Director James Brown.
On May 7, the session will feature Development Services Director Judy Johnson, Tax Assessor Marcus Jordan, Human Resources Director Amanda Shoemaker, GIS Director Tim Lawrence and Building Services Director Jason Johnson.
Parks and Recreation Director Ternard Turner, Senior Services Director Freda Reed, Animal Services Director Cindy Wiemann, Elections and REgistrations Director Angela Mantle and the County Extension Agent will lead the June 4 session.
The final session will feature Fire Services Chief Michael Conner, Emergency Management Director Jody Nolan, 911 Director Trudy Henry, Solid Waste Manager Kevin Walter and Keep Newton Beautiful Director Laurie Riley.
Department heads and officials will be present at each session to provide information and answer questions concerning their department or office.
Citizens are invited to attend all but may pick and choose the sessions they would like to attend.
This program is part of Newton County's Strategic Plan as a way to Cultivate a Culture of Trust and provide additional transparency between Newton County Government and the public.
"This is a way for residents to learn about each and every department and office within their local government," said County Manager Lloyd Kerr. "I encourage anyone interested in learning what their local government does and how taxpayer funds are spent come learn about our operations. Our elected officials and department heads are eager to share what they do on a daily basis and answer any questions residents may have about their county government."
