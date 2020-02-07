COVINGTON — Newton County Sheriff's Office Detention Deputy Benjamin Kennedy Sr. was remembered by friends and family at an intimate service held at Springfield Baptist Church Friday morning.
Kennedy's son Benjamin and wife Angelynn, along with other family members, were offered condolences by attending deputies and Free Masons.
Kennedy, a long-time employee of the Sheriff's Office, passed away on Jan. 24.
