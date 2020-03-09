COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff's Office held it's 11th annual Award Ceremony Friday night at the Newton College and Career Academy.
Dozens of officers, lieutenants and other officials were celebrated for their years of service, promotions, and retirements among other notable achievements.
State Rep. Dave Belton, R-Buckhead, served as the guest speaker.
"I really appreciate and want you to know how much the people in the General Assembly appreciate everything you do," said Belton. "... Who draws the thin line between law and order? You do. It is an incontrovertible fact that freedom begins and ends on the thin red line where American soldiers and the men and women who wear the blue serve and sometimes die ... You and I having been living in a Pax Americana, 75 years of peace and prosperity because of the men and women like you sitting here today. Such security is not the norm, it is actually a rarity. It is purchased by you and your service to our communities. Tragically we have lost many soldiers, peace officers and first responders, and each and every life is precious, but what you have purchased has secured a nation of peace... America is the last, best hope for peace on earth — You are the greatest peacemakers on the planet because you swore oath not to a King, not to a president, not to a nation, but to an idea written in the Constitution of the United States. An idea that commits you to liberty, justice and a code of laws..."
The first wave of officers to be recognized was those who’ve completed either one, five, 10, 15 or 20 years of service.
Named as Division Deputies of the Year were: Investigator Charles Ammons; Office of Professional Standards, Quartermaster Keith Brown; Support Services Division, Deputy Brandon Farmer; Uniform Patrol Division, Investigator Clinton French; Criminal Investigations Division and S/A Deighton Waithe; Special Investigation Unit.
Deputy Jeffrey Maben was named the Deputy of the Year.
The Rookie of the Year award went to Deputy Kevin Wilkerson.
Employee of the Year went to Sgt. Novel Ellis.
The Life Saver Award went to six dedicated officers; Cpl. Wesley Dickerson, Deputy Clifford Williams, Investigator Christopher Bowles, Deputy Christopher Allen, Deputy Troy Mason and Sgt. Dale Shirley.
On March 26, 2019, Deputies Mason and Allen responded to a call to assist EMS in report of an overdose. With the knowledge and proper use of their Narcan training, the officers were able to save the man.
On May 24, 2019, Cpl. Dickerson, Deputy Williams and Inv. Bowles responded to a call where a man was found unconscious and barely breathing on Henderson Mill Road. The officers used their Narcan training in order to revive the man.
On Sept. 6, 2019, Sgt. Shirley was at Griffin/Spalding County gun club when a young man shot himself in the leg. Shirley immediately applied first aid and identified the entrance and exit wounds. Staying calm and showing strong leadership, Shirley kept the victim calm until EMS arrived.
The Humanitarian Award was presented to three officers for their selfless acts: Investigator Eric Almond, Deputy Joshua Hicks and Deputy Clifford Williams.
Special recognition went to past and current K-9 handlers Investigator Eric Almond, Investigator Christopher Bowles, Deputy Troy Mason, Deputy Tremelle Riley, Capt. Marty Roberts, Deputy Mark Sanzo, Investigator Ginger Stabile, Deputy James Stevens and Deputy Ezekiel Walker.
Cpl. Jack Redlinger also gave special recognition to several officers in the H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) Unit: Deputy Andrew Archie, Deputy Kurt Collins and Deputy Damien Fray.
The Explorer of the Year award was presented to Malachi Akeem Phillips.
Deputy Ronald "Woody" Woodson was given recognition upon his retirement.
Sheriff Ezell Brown then recognized Sgt. Cortney Morrison and Sgt. Michael Cunningham to relieve them of their duties as sergeant and promote them to lieutenant.
Lastly, four families of deceased officers were all given special honor and recognition for their loved ones' dedicated work.
Clarence "Buddy" Lee Allen who passed away in Oct. 2019, spent a total of 40 years in law enforcement. His career started in 1958 with the Covington Police Department. He moved on to serve as a deputy sheriff and investigator with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, and then on to the Building Authority. His wife Judy Allen and his children Shane Allen, Emily Allen Mills and Doug Allen accepted the award. "Daddy was proud to be in law enforcement," said Shane.
Detention Deputy Benjamin Kennedy passed away on Jan. 24. He spent many years with NCSO but also served others throughout the nation. Kennedy's wife Angelynn and son Benjamin II accepted the award. "He truly did love his job," said Angelynn. "Over the 37 years we were together and he always had stories about his job."
Deputy and Covington Police Assistant Chief Almond Turner passed away on Nov. 23, 2019. Turner spent over 45 years in law enforcement. His career started at the Covington Police Department on the same unit as Sheriff Brown. Turner's wife Anita and daughters Shaye Barrett and Shundra Green accepted the honor. "He would be so proud to know you all are honoring him tonight," said Green.
Investigator Justin Scott White was the first NCSO deputy to lose their life in the line of duty. On Nov. 15, 2016, White passed away after responding to a medical emergency call on Oct. 30. Deputy White had been with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office since 2012, initially working in the detention center. In March 2015 he transferred to the patrol division. White's wife Morgan and grandmother accepted the honor.
Sheriff Brown offered his closing remarks thanking each officer and guest for their dedication and continual work in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.