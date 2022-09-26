Retiring Solid Waste Program Manager Kevin Walter accepts a token of appreciation from Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims at a reception Friday in Walter's honor. Also shown, l-r, are Solid Waste Management Authority members Linda Hannah, Kent Campbell Jr., and Phillip Wise, consultant Frank Foster and District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan.
COVINGTON — When Kevin Walter joined Newton County as manager of the county’s Solid Waste Program in 2016, the landfill operation had been the subject of heated debate in the community and scrutiny by state regulators.
Six years and dozens of tough decisions later, the landfill is operating on solid footing, and Walter is bidding the county good-bye. The county hosted a retirement reception for Walter Friday at the Historic Courthouse, where members of the Solid Waste Management Authority praised his leadership.
“Kevin always praises us that we make his job easier, but I can assure you Kevin is the man who has made our job easy,” said Authority member Kent Campbell Jr.
“We are sad to say he is leaving because we are going to have a really hard time replacing you,” Campbell said to Walter. “We really thank you for your years of service and everything you’ve done, with the landfill in particular. Getting this thing turned around and in the black is an incredible feat, and we really appreciate it and wish you the best.”
Marcello Banes, chairman of the Board of Commissioners and a member of the Authority, thanked Walter for his skill in getting landfill operations on the right track.
“As the chairman of the county I greatly appreciate … all the hard work,” said Banes, noting that Walter had taken on a daunting task that few would have welcomed. “Thank you for not running the other way, because you could have. He has so many qualifications, he could have just left this place and left us, but he didn’t, and I greatly appreciate it.”
Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims presented Walter with a token of appreciation for his years of service.
“Kevin is one of our most technical directors, who keeps our organization straight and knows solid waste. I have been with the organization about seven months, and he was the first director who gave me a tour to make me aware of all that is going on. He told me he was going to leave in about a year… then he said six months, and now we get to this day. You will truly be missed. You are a great asset to this county and a great asset to me.”
District 3 Commissioner Demond Mason praised Walter’s vision for improving operations at the landfill.
“I got an opportunity to sit in those chairs when you came before the Board of Commissioners three years during budget season and were able to present to the Board of Commissioners how effective the Solid Waste Authority is, your innovative ideas, how you really wanted to take it and change the trajectory of what our Solid Waste Authority was to what you desired and what the board desired for it to be,” he said. ” … I just want to thank you for the service you gave to Newton County.”
Walter said he and his wife Abbie have plans to travel to the Smoky Mountains this fall and later to Florida before embarking on a cruise through Europe next year.
