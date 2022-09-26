WalterRetirement_1560.jpg

Retiring Solid Waste Program Manager Kevin Walter accepts a token of appreciation from Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims at a reception Friday in Walter's honor. Also shown, l-r, are Solid Waste Management Authority members Linda Hannah, Kent Campbell Jr., and Phillip Wise, consultant Frank Foster and District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan.

 Staff Photo: Alice Queen

COVINGTON — When Kevin Walter joined Newton County as manager of the county’s Solid Waste Program in 2016, the landfill operation had been the subject of heated debate in the community and scrutiny by state regulators.

Six years and dozens of tough decisions later, the landfill is operating on solid footing, and Walter is bidding the county good-bye. The county hosted a retirement reception for Walter Friday at the Historic Courthouse, where members of the Solid Waste Management Authority praised his leadership.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos