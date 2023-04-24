...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be north
to northwest at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Education is asking community residents to share their input on the qualifications sought for the next superintendent of schools.
All employees, parents/guardians, school stakeholders, and Newton County community residents are asked to participate in a brief, anonymous survey regarding the search for the next superintendent. The survey can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QYKZ732
The Board of Education has hired the Georgia School Boards Association to conduct a search for a successor to Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey, who plans to retire at the end of June.
School board Chair Shakila Henderson-Baker said the GSBA will be responsible for soliciting and processing applications, receiving recommendations and evaluating candidates before presenting “candidates appropriate for consideration.”
Henderson-Baker said the BOE will strive to keep the community apprised throughout the process, to the extent possible under Georgia law.
“We, as a board, have elected to be as transparent as possible with the community regarding the process for hiring our next superintendent,” said Henderson-Baker. “Because hiring is an executive session function, there will be certain things we cannot release. But when we can release information, we will most definitely remain transparent to the community.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.