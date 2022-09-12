COVINGTON — A policy governing leases of county-owned facilities gained approval Tuesday night after months of deliberation and discussion.
The public facilities policy was first proposed in May after Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims said it became apparent that there was no lease governing the use of at least one county facility and that those that did have leases were not consistent. Sims said the policy was needed to provide uniformity in the way that facilities are managed.
Sims said the intention was not to interrupt long-term relationships with community partners, but the leases would protect both the county and the lessees.
“I’m just doing my job,” Sims said in an earlier discussion. “And if we don’t have lease agreements, we should have lease agreements.”
At Tuesday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting, County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter proposed a resolution that would make it the responsibility of the county manager to develop a lease application form and advertise for potential tenants for the facilities that include Nelson Heights Community Center, Washington Street Community Center, Cousins Center, the Mansfield Community Center, Almon Community Center and others. The lease application would not apply to quasi-government operations such as the health department or state Department of Motor Vehicles.
The resolution stipulates that each application should include the following:
♦ Full legal name and address of each board member, officer, director and employee of the applicant;
♦ If the applicant is a nonprofit, evidence that the applicant is in good standing under the laws of the state of Georgia;
♦ If the applicant is a nonprofit, evidence that the applicant has been granted and maintains 501(c)(3) status by the IRS;
♦ A full and complete description of the public programs and sevices to be provided at the property;
♦ Evidence of the applicant’s financial ability to provide the services proposed. The evidence must include, at a minimum, three years of audited financial stateemnts or tax returns; and
♦ Any other information deemed appropriate by the county manager.
Lease applications are to be renewed on an annual basis.
The determination of which organization will be granted a lease is up to the Board of Commissioners. Jaugstetter said the board will have discretion in determining the financial stability of a nonprofit organization.
“I think it would be impossible to set a standard that says you have to have X amount of dollars in the bank or X number of months or years of capital available because every nonprofit works differently,” Jaugstetter said. “Some nonprofits accumulate large balances; some literally live hand to mouth.”
The resolution was approved unanimously by the board.
