COVINGTON — A project list for spending more than $86 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenues was approved by the Newton Board of Commissioners Tuesday night. The list includes two projects not on the initial list — improvements to the R.L. Cousins Community Center and a community waterpark.
Commissioners plan to call for a SPLOST referendum in conjunction with the Nov. 8 General Election. The sales tax, if approved by voters, is expected to generate about $108 million over six years, with the county looking to receive $86.4 million.
The county is now awaiting approval of an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the cities to determine how the funds collected will be divided among the governments. Earlier this month commissioners agreed to a distribution of 80% for the county and 20% to be allocated among the cities.
The cities have proposed that the county receive 76% of the revenue and the cities receive a total of 24%, with any funds collected over the $108 million distributed based on the current Local Option Sales Tax Distribution formula or the SPLOST percentages, whichever is greater.
Without an IGA with the city of Covington, the SPLOST collection could be limited to five years instead of six.
Following Tuesday night's vote, the county plans to use its share of the money collected to fund infrastructure, parks, fleet replacement, a senior services facility, a community water park, improvements to R.L Cousins Community Center and more.
Projects are broken into broad categories: Debt Service - $10 million; Infrastructure - $31.8 million; Public Safety - $14 million; Quality of Life - $30.4 million.
Most of Tuesday night’s discussion centered on quality of life projects, particularly improvements to R.L. Cousins Community Center and development of a park on the western side of the county.
One of the biggest shifts from the initial SPLOST list, which was discussed by commissioners on July 6, was $8 million earmarked for Cousins, a project championed by District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson, who had asked for $10 million.
Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims said adjustments were made to other SPLOST allocations in order to include Cousins in the list.
“We started out with $141 million in requests,” said Sims. “Our job was to listen to our SPLOST Committee and come up with a list that was comprehensive… And from the last meeting on July 6, from the discussion you had on Cousins, we had to pivot and make adjustments… based on your comments and suggestions we did our very best to accommodate those things.”
District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders, who has lobbied strongly for a park in her district, said the $3 million allocated for a park would not be enough. The park was previously estimated to cost more than $10 million.
Chairman Marcello Banes said that $3 million is just a starting point.
“Denny Dobbs Park wasn’t done all at one time,” Banes said. “Spring Hill Park won’t be done all at one time. Nelson Heights Community Center — Commissioner Henderson has been building for 17 years. We need a park on the western side of the county in District 3. I think we need a park as big as Denny Dobbs, but we’ve got to start somewhere.”
Banes suggested that the board agree and include in the meeting minutes that funds collected in excess of the $86 million could be directed to supplement the $3 million for a westside park.
The project list also calls for the county to issue $24.9 million in general obligation bonds in order to begin six projects before all the funds are collected. Those projects are general government fleet replacement at $2.5 million; public safety fleet replacement at $8.4 million; Senior Services enrichment center at $4 million; westside community park at $3 million; a southside park at $2 million; and a community waterpark at $5 million.
Commissioners approved the project list unanimously.
The county will now present an IGA to the cities for their approval.
