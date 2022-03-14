...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
Advance in-person voting in Newton County has been moved to Prospect United Methodist Church, shown here, and Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal. Advance in-person voting was previously held at the county's Administration Building and the Porter Memorial Library branch.
Special Photos
Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal will be the site of advance in-person voting in Newton County, including Saturday and Sunday voting.
COVINGTON — Advance in-person voting for the May 24 General Primary Election will be held in two new locations following a decision by the Newton County Board of Elections.
Early in-person voting has been moved to Prospect United Methodist Church, 6752 Ga. Highway 212, Covington, and Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal, 4140 Clark St., Covington.
“I am excited to announce these new in-person advance voting locations,” said Phil Johnson, chairman of the Board of Elections. “These new locations will provide a better experience for those who want to vote early, as both of these locations allow more space and have ample parking.”
The new locations will go into effect beginning May 2 and include an additional Saturday and Sunday voting time.
“We have expanded from one Saturday to two Saturdays and added a Sunday voting time,” Johnson said. “That gives people the opportunity to have a day to early vote congruous with their work schedule.”
An absentee ballot drop box will also be available during the advance voting period inside the Elections and Registration office at the Newton County Administration Building, 1113 Usher Street, Suite 103, Covington, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 2 through May 24.
Those who have qualified to run in the Primary Election are as follows:
• County Commissioner, District 2
Demond Mason, D, (incumbent)
Steven Rhodes, D
Donnie Bryant, R
• County Commissioner, District 4
J.C. Henderson, D, (incumbent)
Willie B. Jackson, D
Scotty Scoggins, R
• Board of Education, District 1
Catalata Hardeman, D
Trey Bailey, R, (incumbent)
• Board of Education, District 3
Shakila Henderson-Baker, D, (incumbent)
Victoria Redding, D
• Board of Education, District 5
Abigail M. Coggin, R
The dates and times for the two new in-person advance voting locations are as follows:
