COVINGTON — Newton County is making good on its pledge to pave at least 2 miles of the Cricket Frog multi-use trail in unincorporated Newton County.
In fact, the county exceeded its 2-mile pledge by paving 3.5 miles of trail from Zeigler Road to Sewell Road, from the Mansfield city limits to the railroad trestle, and from Covington Bypass to East End Road. Newton County crews have also cleared portions of the trail for future paving.
“I have been a big supporter of trails in Newton County for years and am thrilled that the county was able to contribute to this worthwhile project,” said Newton County Chairman Marcello Banes. “Supporting the use of trails in our community is so important; it is part of Newton County’s Strategic Plan and a key part in not only the overall health of our community but also as an economic driver and a great contributor to the overall quality of life our residents can experience in Newton County.
“I am excited that the board voted to help support this important endeavor and create this wonderful partnership with Newton Trails,” Banes added.
￼The paving is part of an agreement reached between the Board of Commissioners and Newton Trails – Path Foundation Inc. to pave a portion of the 9 unpaved miles of trails in unincorporated Newton County. In October of 2019, the BOC agreed to pave at least 2 miles of the Cricket Frog Trail using impact fee funds earmarked for recreation.
“Newton Trails appreciates the Newton County Board of Commissioners for investing in multi-use recreational trails and County Manager Lloyd Kerr for his leadership and support,” said Greg Richardson, Newton Trails board chair. “We also recognize and thank the members of the transportation department led by director Chester Clegg who laid down the paving. The new sections east and west of Mansfield, as well as east of the Covington Bypass, are simply beautiful and will be much enjoyed by trail users for years to come.”
