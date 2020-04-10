COVINGTON — Newton County is working with Piedmont Newton EMS to resolve differences over proper COVID-19 protocols so that EMS workers can return to the county’s fire stations.
County officials said Piedmont Newton EMS employees who had been staging operations out of county Fire Stations 1 and 7 were told last week they would not be allowed to return until they agree to follow protocols required by Newton County Fire Services. Station 1 is located at 11545 Covington Bypass Road; Station 7 is at 11662 Brown Bridge Road. The county has been allowing Piedmont Newton EMTs to stage operations out of those fire stations — parking the ambulances there and using the kitchen areas, day rooms, showers and laundry facilities.
In a statement issued Friday afternoon, Piedmont Newton said it is working with Fire Services to make sure the appropriate protocols are followed.
“Because of the COVID crisis, Piedmont continues to refine its policies on (personal protective equipment) based on CDC guidelines,” hospital officials said. “This is to ensure the safety of team members, while also conserving valuable resources for those who need them most. We know that other agencies are doing the same. We are in ongoing discussions with Newton County Fire Department to make sure that the protocols we have in place are appropriate for our employees when they are in the fire stations.”
At Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, two commissioners asked about the removal of EMS from the fire stations and said residents had concerns about increased response times to more rural areas of the county.
County Manager Lloyd Kerr said there had been some incidents that raised concerns after EMTs returned to the stations after calls dealing with COVID-19 patients or patients who potentially have the virus.
“We have been very intent and deliberate that our personnel followed the correct (Centers for Disease Control) and (Department of Public Health) protocols and protection when someone has been exposed to a known COVID-19 patient or when they have been exposed to someone exhibiting all the symptoms of the COVID-19 virus,” said Kerr. “There were several occasions where EMS personnel were not following those protocols, were not wearing the personal protective equipment and were coming into our facilities without the proper protective gear and possibly exposing our employees to the virus.”
Kerr said he and Fire Services Chief Mike Connor have had several conversations with hospital officials and the director of Piedmont Newton EMS to try to correct the situation. However, he said, over the April 4 weekend, there was another incident that caused concern for the county.
“I decided in order to protect our employees, (EMS) would no longer be able to utilize our facilities to stage their operations,” said Kerr.
Kerr and Chairman Marcello Banes met with hospital officials Tuesday and provided them with the county’s requirements for personal protective equipment and standard protocols in an effort to resolve the situation.
Banes said he thought the meetings were successful.
“They are looking to get on the same page we are on, and I think everything is going to work out well,” he said.
“I think our actions brought the type of attention that the problem needed, and I do believe that we can come to some resolution on it,” said Kerr. “We are hoping to get that ironed out in the next couple of days.”
However, by Friday, Kerr said a resolution had not yet been reached, but he expected that it would be soon.
“We are very concerned about the health and welfare of our people. We still have to operate, so we want to make sure they are safe. As long as they do follow the procedures we are outlining .. actually they are procedures that were given to us by the CDC and the Department of Public Health, and the proper protective gear is worn, then there should be no problem and they would be allowed to continue using our stations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.