COVINGTON — Newton County could vote on a new county manager as early as next Tuesday.
The Board of Commissioners conducted a second round of interviews of the top two candidates for the position Feb. 8 and could vote to offer the position at the next BOC meeting set for Feb. 15.
Commissioners identified the top two candidates — Jarvis R. Sims and Lucinda Babers — following a day-long special called meeting Jan. 27 at which the top three candidates were interviewed.
Babers is the current deputy mayor for operations and infrastructure for Washington, D.C., and previously served as the deputy director of the D.C Department of Motor Vehicles.
According to her resume, in her current position Babers provides oversight and guidance to agencies related to motor vehicles, transportation, permitting/licensing, for hire vehicles, environment, public works and insurance, securities, and banking. She also serves as liaison for gas, electric and water utility companies and provides oversight of 3,372 employee position, $651 million in operating funds, $1.97 billion in capital funding and more than $500 million in revenue.
Prior to her roles in D.C., she served in several positions at Amtrak and also served in the military. According to the DC.gov website, she holds a master of science in business from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor of industrial engineering from Georgia Tech.
Sims served as deputy administrator for finance, administration and development for the city of Augusta. According to his resume, Sims planned, organized and evaluated the work of all consolidated city and county departments; prepared and managed capital and operating budgets of more than $900 million; provided direct management leadership for projects of up to $20 million; and directly managed 16 directors and supervised daily activities of 2,800 employees. He joined the city of Augusta in 2018 and left in April 2021.
Sims has also served as manager of capital projects and public safety administrator for East Point. Sims has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Georgia State, a master’s in business administration from Mercer University and an online certification in government digital transformation from Harvard University.
The county received 19 applications for the county manager position; six were interviewed in advance by County Attorney Jaugstetter and Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes before the finalists were narrowed to three and then to two on Jan. 27.
The new county manager will succeed Lloyd Kerr, who was forced out of his position after six years after Commissioners J.C. Henderson, Alana Sanders and Demond Mason voted in November against renewal of his contract. Kerr has since notified the county of his intention to file a race discrimination lawsuit against the county. Sanders, Henderson and Mason are Black; Kerr is white.
